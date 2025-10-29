Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank suggests a major rule change for the EFL Cup in a move that he feels would benefit the competition.

Spurs are currently preparing to square off against holders Newcastle United in a fourth-round tie that will be played at St James' Park on Wednesday night.

Having played Monaco and Everton on their travels in the space of the last week, the North Londoners will be taking on their third away fixture in quick succession.

Speaking ahead of the trip to St James' Park, Frank feels that the governing bodies should consider enforcing a rule change later in the tournament that may aid clubs with such schedules.

What EFL Cup rule change has Frank suggested?

While Frank left a smaller club in Brentford to be appointed as Spurs boss in the summer, the Dane feels that the semi-finals should be restricted to one tie rather than played over two legs.

He told reporters: "There should only be one semi-final. I said that before at Brentford and that's why I'm very happy to say it again.

"For the smaller clubs, if you want to beat a bigger club, it's much much easier to play only one game.

"So if we really want someone to break out and it's not the same boring same teams that are winning - of course except for Spurs - then we need to skip one semi-final. For everyone else that plays so many games, it should only be one."

Why Frank's suggestion makes sense?

Given the expansion of the Champions League, matches such as FA Cup replays have been scrapped to the detriment of that competition.

Supporters would much prefer for space to be found in the calendar for such fixtures than weeks being dedicated to four teams in the latter stages of the EFL Cup.

As Frank has alluded to, it may increase the chances of a surprise, but teams with European commitments would be in favour of an extra free midweek even if they did reach the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Ever since the competition was founded in 1960, there have been two-legged semi-finals, meaning that senior figures in the Football Association and EFL would need to break tradition in order to enforce such a change.

