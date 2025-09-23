Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank provides the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round tie against Doncaster Rovers.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has provided the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round tie at home against Doncaster Rovers.

Spurs are in the thick of a busy fixture schedule across multiple competitions and have put together a three-match unbeaten run, winning twice and drawing once over a seven-day period.

After securing back-to-back wins without reply against West Ham United and Villarreal, beating the latter in the Champions League, Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Frank had to cope without eight players for the trip to the Amex Stadium and four of those who remain sidelined long-term are Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, James Maddison (all knee) and Yves Bissouma (knock).

Providing an update on Kulusevski's recovery, Frank told reporters on Tuesday: "Of course, Kulusevski is a top player. I have always liked him when I saw him from afar. He is a key player for us and a key player for me.

“Instead of putting an exact month, I just want him back as soon as possible. It's not tomorrow, but hopefully it's not too far away."

Randal Kolo Muani and Ben Davies also missed the draw with Brighton and Frank has confirmed that Wednesday’s contest will come too soon for the pair as they continue to recover from respective knee and dead leg issues.

"Everyone last time (who was involved against Brighton) is available again,” said Frank. “Ben and Randal will not be available for selection tomorrow. It's a minor injury for both of them, but it's just too short a turn around."

Frank had also provided a fresh update on the fitness of defender Kota Takai and striker Dominic Solanke, adding: "They are both progressing - both trained today with the team, so that's good."

While Takai has been sidelined since pre-season with a plantar fascia issue, Solanke is nursing an ankle problem and has not played for Spurs since making a substitute appearance in the 2-0 win at Manchester City on August 23.

One player who ‘will start’ in Wednesday’s cup tie against Doncaster is goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who is in line to replace first-choice shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

"Antonin will start tomorrow,” said Frank. “I'm very happy with him as a goalkeeper. I think he's a very good goalkeeper with very good potential.

"For any player not starting, they're not happy. Some probably understand it a bit more. How can I say... outfielders, sometimes, you're young, you're trying to get your way into it, but at some stage you always want to play. Same for goalkeepers.

“The easy thing for Antonin would have been to stay at his former club. Now it's a bigger stage, a bigger challenge. He has a great future here at Tottenham, I like what I see from him, he just has to keep training well and doing well."

Kinsky made his debut for Spurs in last season’s EFL Cup, just five days after joining from Slavia Prague for a reported £12.5m, and he impressed between the sticks as he kept a clean sheet in a narrow 1-0 home win over Liverpool in the first leg of a semi-final tie.

