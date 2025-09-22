Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur and Doncaster Rovers' EFL Cup third round clash on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur are set to welcome Doncaster Rovers to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday as their EFL Cup campaign gets underway.

The Premier League side have enjoyed a strong start to 2025-26 under their new manager, winning four, drawing one and losing just one of their games across all competitions so far, and they will be dreaming of adding to their trophy haul after ending a 17-year silverware drought last season.

As for their League One opponents, Grant McCann's men are currently level on points with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town in the playoff spots, and they have beaten Accrington Stanley and Middlesbrough to reach this stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to watch this EFL Cup third round clash.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Doncaster Rovers kick off?

Spurs will kick off their league cup campaign at 7:45pm on Wednesday for viewers in the UK.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Doncaster Rovers being played?

Rovers will travel to London to take on the Lilywhites at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a £1bn, 62,850 capacity arena that was opened in 2019.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Doncaster Rovers in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast on the Sky Sports+ channel, where more than 1000 EFL, Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy games will be shown throughout the season.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the clash on the Sky Sports app, which is available at no additional cost for Sky Sports subscribers.

Highlights

Key moments such as goals or red cards will be posted on the Sky Sports X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app after the final whistle.

A variety of highlight reels as well as a full match replay will also be accessible on SPURSPLAY, Tottenham's club-specific service.

Who will win Tottenham Hotspur vs. Doncaster Rovers?

Spurs are undoubtedly the favourites to progress to the fourth round given that they ply their trade two divisions above Doncaster, and considering that anything other than victory on Wednesday will be seen as an embarrassment, the hosts will be expecting to win relatively comfortably.

However, Manchester United were eliminated by League Two Grimsby Town last month, and even Premier League champions Liverpool were felled by lower-tier opposition in cup competition in 2024-25, so the Lilywhites will need to be wary of taking the challenge too lightly.

Alongside losing just once in 2025-26, Frank's side have also kept four clean sheets from their opening six games, and this newfound defensive resilience could see them block out Rovers in midweek.

As for the visitors, they won five matches on the bounce between late August and early September, but have since lost consecutive clashes ahead of this cup tie, and they may be low on confidence as a result.

That being said, Donny have already bested higher-tier opposition during their EFL Cup campaign, when they thrashed Championship club Middlesbrough 4-0 in the first round.