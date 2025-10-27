Tottenham Hotspur will head to Newcastle United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.
Spurs have won the League Cup on four occasions, while the Magpies have triumphed in the competition once, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
NEWCASTLE VS. TOTTENHAM
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Krafth, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Joelinton, Willock, Miley; Elanga, Osula, Barnes
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Palhinha, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Tel, OdobertNo Data Analysis info