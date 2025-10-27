Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur will head to Newcastle United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Spurs have won the League Cup on four occasions, while the Magpies have triumphed in the competition once, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Krafth, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Joelinton, Willock, Miley; Elanga, Osula, Barnes

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Palhinha, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Tel, Odobert

