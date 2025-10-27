[monks data]
Newcastle logo
EFL Cup | Round 4
Oct 29, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Spurs logo

NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Team News: Newcastle vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Newcastle vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur will head to Newcastle United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Spurs have won the League Cup on four occasions, while the Magpies have triumphed in the competition once, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


NEWCASTLE VS. TOTTENHAM

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Krafth, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Joelinton, Willock, Miley; Elanga, Osula, Barnes

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Palhinha, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Tel, Odobert

ID:584513:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2105:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Cristian Romero Dejan Kulusevski Dominic Solanke James Maddison Yoane Wissa Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!