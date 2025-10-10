Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is blessed with a new injury boost during the international break, as one of Spurs' injury victims takes part in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has been blessed with a new fitness boost during the international break, as one of Spurs' injury victims took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday.

The Lilywhites entered the second national-team hiatus of the season on the back of a 2-1 success over Leeds United, which maintained Frank's unbeaten start to the 2025-26 Premier League season since taking over from Ange Postecoglou.

Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus came up with the goals for Tottenham at Elland Road, where neither Dominic Solanke nor Randal Kolo Muani were present on account of their injuries.

Solanke has been struggling to overcome an ankle problem since the start of the season, and the former Liverpool and Bournemouth man is now on the mend from a minor operation.

Meanwhile, Kolo Muani has made just one appearance for the Lilywhites since his loan signing from Paris Saint-Germain, having sustained a thigh injury after his debut against Villarreal in the Champions League on September 16.

Frank confirmed ahead of the Leeds game that the Frenchman had been training on the field for a couple of days, and he has now stepped up his recovery by competing in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Watford.

Randal Kolo Muani plays 45 minutes in Tottenham friendly



Randal Kolo Muani played 45 minutes in a behind closed doors friendly against Watford today as he stepped up his recovery from injury. pic.twitter.com/Zuswsf3Fvt

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 10, 2025

It is unclear which other Tottenham players were involved in the game, or indeed how the contest - which also featured ex-Spurs midfielder and now-Hornets man Moussa Sissoko - panned out.

However, Kolo Muani seemingly came through his 45 minutes unscathed, and the striker could be in line for his Premier League baptism when Tottenham host Aston Villa in their first game back on October 19.

Kolo Muani arrived at Spurs on the back of representing Juventus in the Club World Cup, denying the France international a proper pre-season, as he was also omitted from PSG's early Ligue 1 matchday squads in August.

The striker managed 10 goals and three assists from 22 games while representing Juve last season, but he has struck just 11 times in 54 appearances for PSG since his £82.8m arrival in 2023.

How are Tottenham's other injury victims progressing?

Kolo Muani should soon be competing with Tel and Richarlison for minutes in the Tottenham attack, but the same cannot be said for Solanke, as there is still no further detail on how long the Englishman might be sidelined for.

For the time being, Solanke joins James Maddison, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, Kota Takai and Yves Bissouma in the infirmary, but a handful of those injury victims could return imminently.

Ankle victim Takai has also been in team training for a while and should be in line for a belated debut soon, while Dragusin is finally closing in on a return from January's devastating ACL rupture.

However, Kulusevski will likely remain sidelined until late November, while there is no update on Bissouma's recovery from a knee injury, and Maddison (ACL) could miss the entire season.