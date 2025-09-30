[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 30, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Spurs logo

Bodo/GlimtBodo/Glimt
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Tottenham injury news: Dominic Solanke to undergo surgery as Thomas Frank delivers Cristian Romero update

Double blow: Solanke to undergo surgery as Frank delivers Romero update
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank reveals Dominic Solanke has undergone surgery, as he provides an injury update on Cristian Romero ahead of the Champions League clash with Bodo/Glimt.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has revealed that Dominic Solanke has undergone minor ankle surgery.

Solanke has not played for Spurs since featuring as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Manchester City on August 23.

The former Bournemouth striker was absent from Monday's training session, along with fellow forward Randal Kolo Muani. 

Having been without Solanke's services for the last six matches games, Frank has now confirmed that the 28-year-old will remain sidelined for at least two more matches after undergoing an ankle procedure.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke pictured on August 23, 2025

Frank confirms Solanke surgery 

"Dom has got that ankle issue that's been bothering him for a little while, so now we've decided to make a minor surgery," Frank told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League away clash with Bodo/Glimt

"It's a small procedure, so that will mean he is not ready [for Bodo/Glimt] and of course Leeds [on Saturday] as well."

"We'll have more news about a time frame after the international break, but I don't expect it to be long."

Meanwhile, Frank revealed that the club's medical staff are now 'finally on top" of Randal Kolo Muani's dead leg, but he is unlikely to feature in Tuesday's contest.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank pictured on August 16, 2025

Frank provides Romero, Davies injury updates

Spurs captain Cristian Romero was another notable absentee from Monday's open training session, and has not travelled to Norway for the meeting with Bodo/Glimt.

However, Frank has insisted that Romero has been left in London 'as a precaution', boosting hopes that he will be ready for Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds. 

In contrast to Romero, Ben Davies has made the trip to Norway after recovering from a knee problem that has kept him out of the last three matches.

“Ben Davies is available and has travelled with the team, so that is positive," the Tottenham boss said. 

Spurs remain without the injured Radu Dragusin, Kota Takai, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, and James Maddison, while Mathys Tel has not been included in Tottenham's league phase squad. 

Written by
Ben Sully
