Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur will look to strengthen their hold of a top-three position in the Premier League table when they face Chelsea on Saturday evening.

However, the world champions make the short trip to their London rivals sitting just three points adrift of Thomas Frank's side, albeit down in ninth place.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Spurs vs. Chelsea kick off?

This Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

Where is Spurs vs. Chelsea being played?

The fixture will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The ground has a capacity of 62,850.

This will represent the ninth time that these two teams have met at the stadium since it was opened in April 2019.

Despite sitting in the lofty heights of third position, Spurs have accumulated just four points from as many matches at their home ground during 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Chelsea currently possess the third-best away record in the Premier League having collected seven points from four games.

How to watch Spurs vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, supporters will be able to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Coverage is due to begin at 5pm and 4pm respectively.

Online streaming

Sky Go customers can stream through their laptops or mobile devices, or supporters can alternatively purchase a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

Sky Sports will release highlights on their dedicated sports app, as well as on their social media channels following the conclusion of the clash on Saturday.

Domestic viewers can tune into Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday night, the programme due to start at 10.30pm, and a highlight package will be available on the iPlayer from 8pm on the same day.

What is at stake in Spurs vs. Chelsea match?

With Bournemouth not facing Manchester City until Sunday, Spurs have the opportunity to move into second position in the Premier League table.

While Chelsea would move ahead of Spurs in the standings if they prevailed by a two-goal margin, the Blues are at risk of ending the weekend down in 13th spot if they lose and results go against them.

Chelsea have won nine of the last 11 matches between the clubs, with Spurs' solitary victory during that period coming at their home ground by a 2-0 scoreline in February 2023.

