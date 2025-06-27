Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly reluctant to compromise on their asking price for Atletico Madrid target Cristian Romero.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly unwilling to compromise on their asking price for defender Cristian Romero amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are preparing for Thomas Frank's first season in charge after the Dane was appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor.

Frank will be keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, but he will also be determined to retain the services of key players like Romero.

However, Spurs appear to be facing a battle to keep hold of the centre-back after Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone recently admitted he was interested in signing his compatriot.

As for Romero, he has previously conceded that he would be open to a move to La Liga at some stage of his career.

Spurs unwilling to budge on Romero asking price

According to The Telegraph, Spurs have made it clear they will not be bullied into selling Romero by Atletico this summer.

The report suggests they will demand in excess of £60m to consider parting ways with the 2022 World Cup winner.

Tottenham will not entertain a cut-price fee and have their doubts about Atletico's ability to meet their valuation for the Argentine.

The North London club are under no immediate pressure to part ways with Romero, who still has two years left to run on his current contract.

Romero's importance to Spurs

Tottenham will be aware that it would be a significant sum to find a suitable replacement for a player of Romero's calibre, which is likely to be one factor behind their £60m asking price.

Ultimately, they will be keen to keep the 27-year-old at the club, especially as they need top-quality players to compete in the Champions League.

Romero is undoubtedly a key player in the Spurs squad, even though injuries restricted him to just 18 Premier League appearances.

The defender started the final six games of Tottenham's run to Europa League glory, helping the club record three clean sheets in that period.

Romero is part of a strong central defensive partnership with Micky van de Ven, and Frank will be desperate to rely on the formidable duo in the 2025-26 campaign.