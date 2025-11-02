Clashing for the first time in competitive action, Tottenham Hotspur and Copenhagen collide in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase encounter.
Thomas Frank's men somehow escaped from Monaco with a 0-0 draw to their name on matchday three, while the Danish side were slain 4-2 by Borussia Dortmund, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
TOTTENHAM vs. COPENHAGEN
TOTTENHAM
Out: Lucas Bergvall (concussion), Mathys Tel (ineligible), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Kota Takai (thigh), Archie Gray (calf)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison
COPENHAGEN
Out: Thomas Delaney (knock), Oliver Hojer (surgery), Magnus Mattsson (ACL), Rodrigo Huescas (knee), Birger Meling (unspecified)
Doubtful: Gabriel Pereira (illness), Marcos Lopez (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kotarski; Suzuki, Hatzidiakos, Garananga, Zague; Achouri, Lerager, Clem, Elyounoussi; Moukoko, Claesson
No Data Analysis info