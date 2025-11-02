[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 4, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
FC Copenhagen

SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Copenhagen

Team News: Tottenham vs. Copenhagen injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Spurs vs. Copenhagen injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Copenhagen.

Clashing for the first time in competitive action, Tottenham Hotspur and Copenhagen collide in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase encounter.

Thomas Frank's men somehow escaped from Monaco with a 0-0 draw to their name on matchday three, while the Danish side were slain 4-2 by Borussia Dortmund, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


TOTTENHAM vs. COPENHAGEN

TOTTENHAM

Out: Lucas Bergvall (concussion), Mathys Tel (ineligible), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Kota Takai (thigh), Archie Gray (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison

COPENHAGEN

Out: Thomas Delaney (knock), Oliver Hojer (surgery), Magnus Mattsson (ACL), Rodrigo Huescas (knee), Birger Meling (unspecified)

Doubtful: Gabriel Pereira (illness), Marcos Lopez (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kotarski; Suzuki, Hatzidiakos, Garananga, Zague; Achouri, Lerager, Clem, Elyounoussi; Moukoko, Claesson

Written by
Ben Knapton
