Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Tuesday's Champions League league phase clash with Villarreal.

Tottenham Hotspur's record signing Dominic Solanke is likely to miss out again when the Lilywhites host Villarreal in Tuesday's Champions League league phase contest.

The £65m striker sat out Saturday's 3-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United due to an ankle problem, albeit one that should not take too much longer to heal.

However, Thomas Frank should err on the side of caution with Solanke this week, especially as he has two fully-fit centre-forwards in Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani vying for minutes in the number nine role.

One of the pair will replace Mathys Tel - ineligible for the league phase - but as Kolo Muani was only an unused substitute against West Ham and has played little football recently, Richarlison should get the nod over the Paris Saint-Germain loanee.

The Brazilian ought to be flanked by Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons once again, while Lucas Bergvall is in no place to be dropped from the engine room after his goal and assist in the hammering of the Hammers.

Pape Sarr is in line to join the Swede in the engine room once again, but Frank could swap out Joao Palhinha for Rodrigo Bentancur, for no reason other than fresh legs.

The same goes in the left-back slot, where Djed Spence could be offered a rest as Destiny Udogie comes back in, but the rest of Frank's rearguard should remain untouched.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

No Data Analysis info