Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash with Bodo/Glimt.

Another trip to the Arctic Circle awaits Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, as the Lilywhites reunite with Europa League semi-final foes Bodo/Glimt in the league phase of the Champions League.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs overcame their Norwegian counterparts 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Europa League final last year, following up a 3-1 home triumph with a 2-0 success on Bodo's territory.

Thomas Frank also oversaw a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in this year's UCL opener, but Spurs needed a last-gasp Joao Palhinha equaliser to avoid defeat against Premier League basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Bodo/Glimt, who held Slavia Prague to a 2-2 draw in their first-ever Champions League league phase/group-stage match.

Randal Kolo Muani

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Dead leg

Possible return date: September 30 (vs. Bodo/Glimt)

Randal Kolo Muani's dead leg - which he sustained in a training-ground clash with Pape Sarr - is taking longer to heal than initially expected, and his chances of returning on Tuesday are considered slim to none.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 30 (vs. Bodo/Glimt)

Experienced defender Ben Davies is in with a better chance of returning from his knee issue for the trip to Norway, but the Wales international will still need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma is still waiting to make his Tottenham debut under Frank, having sustained an unspecified issue a few weeks ago, and there is no timeframe on his return to competitive action.

Kota Takai

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot/ineligible

Possible return date: October 4 (vs. Leeds United)

Japanese defender Kota Takai would have been in full training with the team for nearly a week by the time Tuesday's game rolls around, but he has been left out of the squad for the league phase anyway.

Radu Dragusin

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Aston Villa)

Radu Dragusin is on course to return from his ACL issue during the autumn months, but the Romanian is still a few weeks away - at least - from being considered for senior matchday squads again.

Dejan Kulusevski

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Frank has confirmed that he expects Dejan Kulusevski to return from his severe knee issue before the end of 2025, but a comeback before late November is unlikely.

James Maddison

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison's 2025-26 season ended before it had even started due to the cruel ACL injury he suffered in pre-season, and the playmaker's hopes of representing England at the 2026 World Cup have also been dashed.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 30 (vs. Bodo/Glimt)

Dominic Solanke's ankle problem is proving "tricky" for the striker to overcome - Frank has admitted - but he has been training outdoors again and might be in with a slight chance of making the squad in midweek.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match, but Mathys Tel is also unavailable on account of being left out of Tottenham's UCL league-phase squad.

No Data Analysis info