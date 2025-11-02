Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

On the back of a historically poor Premier League performance, Tottenham Hotspur host Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Lilywhites were toothless to the extreme in Saturday's 1-0 loss to London derby rivals Chelsea, setting an unwanted club Expected Goals (xG) record in front of the home faithful.

Spurs also needed Guglielmo Vicario to bail them out in their last Champions League contest - a 0-0 draw with Monaco which left them 15th in the league-phase table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Copenhagen, who have claimed just one point from their first three Champions League proper matches so far this term.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Concussion

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Lucas Bergvall had to be withdrawn just seven minutes into the defeat to Chelsea due to a concussion, and as he will now follow the necessary protocols, he should not be back in action for Tottenham until after the international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Archie Gray sustained a blow to his calf in the goalless stalemate with Monaco on UCL matchday three, and the youngster is also not anticipated to return this side of the national team hiatus.

Ben Davies

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Ben Davies suffered a thigh injury during Wales' World Cup 2026 Qualifying clash with Belgium last month, and it will be another few weeks at least before the Welshman is considered for selection.

Yves Bissouma

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma had only just made his return from one problem before hurting his ankle in Mali colours last month, and the midfielder will be recovering from surgery for the foreseeable future.

Kota Takai

Status: Out

Type of injury: Quadriceps

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Kota Takai sustained a thigh injury shortly after battling back from a foot problem, but he will soon rejoin team training and may finally come into contention for a belated first-team debut later this month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Radu Dragusin has spent the past 10 months rehabilitating from an ACL injury, but he is now "fully integrated" into team training and is expected to play a friendly during the international break before a long-awaited Premier League return.

Dejan Kulusevski

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is further behind than Dragusin in his recovery from last season's severe knee problem, and the Swede will not be considered for selection for another few weeks yet.

James Maddison

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison will be the last cab off the rank for Tottenham, as the playmaker tore his ACL in pre-season and is not expected to play a single minute of competitive football this term.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Dominic Solanke needed an operation to correct a troublesome ankle injury, but his absence is not especially long-term, and he might be back in contention for the North London derby on November 23.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match, but Richarlison and Micky van de Ven are one yellow card away from a UCL ban.

