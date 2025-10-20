Monaco vs. Spurs: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

For the second Champions League matchweek running, Monaco play host to a Premier League side at the Stade Louis II, as Tottenham Hotspur pay a visit on Wednesday for a league-phase showdown.

Les Monegasques rescued a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Manchester City last time out, but they were thumped 4-1 by Club Brugge first up and replaced Adi Hutter with Sebastien Pocognoli during the international break.

Meanwhile, Spurs have taken down Villarreal and played out their own four-goal stalemate with Bodo/Glimt in Europe this term, results that have left them just outside the automatic last-16 qualification places in ninth.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Monaco wins: 2

Draws: 1

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 1

Exclusively meeting in the group stages/league phases of European competitions, Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur have clashed four times in competitive action, twice in the Europa League and twice in the Champions League.

Les Monegasques only just hold the bragging rights with two victories over Tottenham, who have only beaten the Ligue 1 giants on one occasion, while the inaugural game between the two sides ended in a split of the spoils.

That contest took place in the group stage of the 2015-16 Europa League, where Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham went ahead in the first half through Erik Lamela, but a late header from Stephan El Shaarawy stole a point for Monaco.

Spurs got their revenge for that late leveller in emphatic fashion, though, demolishing Monaco 4-1 at White Hart Lane in December 2015, when Lamela and El Shaarawy both found the back of the net again.

However, Lamela managed a terrific trio of goals inside just 38 minutes before El Shaarawy's response, which proved meaningless both before and after Tom Carroll struck number four for Pochettino's side.

Monaco and Spurs would reunite just several months later in the elite European competition, being paired together in Group E of the 2016-17 Champions League, where Les Monegasques had Tottenham's number on both occasions.

The Ligue 1 outfit firstly came away from Wembley with a 2-1 win to their name in September 2016, as Bernardo Silva and Thomas Lemar found the back of the net before Toby Alderweireld's consolation.

Two months later, Leonardo Jardim's men triumphed by the same scoreline on their own patch, where a chaotic five-minute period at the start of the second half saw Djibril Sidibe, Harry Kane and Lemar all register.

Last four meetings

Nov 22, 2016: Monaco 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Champions League)

Sep 14, 2016: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Monaco (Champions League)

Dec 10, 2015: Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Monaco (Europa League)

Oct 01, 2015: Monaco 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Europa League)

