Sports Mole previews Monday's Primeira Liga clash between Sporting Lisbon and Moreirense, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh off a dominant display on the continental front, reigning champions Sporting Lisbon will resume Primeira Liga action on Monday when they welcome Moreirense for matchday six action.

The Lions made a flying start in the Champions League by thrashing Kairat Almaty in midweek and will now aim to carry that momentum into domestic duty against an in-form visitor.

Match preview

Sporting were back to their ruthless best in Thursday’s victory over the Kazakhstan outfit, striking four times as Francisco Trincao netted twice before quickfire goals from Alisson Santos and Geovany Quenda put the game out of reach, leaving Edmilson Santos’s effort a mere consolation.

Rui Borges’s men have now stitched together successive wins across the Champions League and Primeira Liga after edging Famalicao 2-1 last weekend, which was the perfect response to their defeat against rivals Porto.

The Lions have secured four victories from five league matches this season, sitting second on the table above their upcoming opponent only by goal difference, having found the net 15 times while conceding just four.

Victory is crucial not only to keep distance from third but also to close the gap on leaders Porto, who extended their advantage to six points for the time being after defeating Rio Ave in their matchday six encounter on Friday.

Confidence will be high in the capital, given Sporting have triumphed in five of their last six meetings with Moreirense (L1), including a 3-1 success in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Moreirense make the trip with belief after a strong start to the campaign, winning four of their five matches.

The Green and Whites opened with victories over Alverca, Santa Clara and Vitoria de Guimaraes before a 2-0 defeat to Gil Vicente halted their run heading into the international break.

Moreirense responded well on their return with a 3-1 win against Rio Ave, turning the game around in the second half through goals from Diogo Travassos, Marcelo and Alanzinho, while Andre Luiz’s late strike proved only consolation.

Vasco Botelho da Costa’s side have been efficient at both ends, scoring eight times while conceding just four, and the visiors will look to build on that resilience as they target a result in Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:





W



W



W



L



W



W





Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):





W



W



W



L



W





Moreirense Primeira Liga form:





W



W



W



W



L



W





Moreirense form (all competitions):





W



W



W



L



W





Team News

Quenda was outstanding against Kairat and will be pushing for a start, particularly with Geny Catamo doubtful through fitness concerns.

Zeno Debast is expected to return to the line-up after being rested in midweek, and he would likely partner Goncalo Inacio at the heart of defence.

Daniel Braganca and Nuno Santos remain sidelined through injury, while Ousmane Diomande and Rui Silva are doubtful for Sporting.

For the visitors, midfielders Rodri Alonso, Lawrence Ofori and Guilherme Liberato are unavailable due to fitness problems.

Travassos made an instant impact off the bench against Rio Ave by scoring with his first touch, but he would be unavailable here, as the full-back cannot feature against his parent club.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Virginia; Araujo, Inacio, Debast, Fresneda; Hjulmand, Morita; Trincao, Pote, Quenda; Suarez

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Secco; Martinez, Marcelo, Maracas, Pinto; Stjepanovic, Sousa, Alan; Bondoso, Schettine, Tegui

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Moreirense

Moreirense may prove a tough nut to crack given their impressive start, but Sporting are still expected to find a way to claim all three points, buoyed by home support and aware that any slip would dent their chase of Porto at the summit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email