Preview:Sport vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Brasileiro clash between Sport Recife and Flamengo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Relegation-threatened Sport Recife will clash with Flamengo in their Brazilian Serie A encounter at Estadio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho on Saturday.

The hosts, who are rock bottom of the standings, will go out in search of their third victory this term, while the second-placed visitors will be eyeing a win which could catapult them to the top of the standings.

Match preview

Sport Recife have struggled since their return to the Brazilian top division, with only two wins after 32 matches; the other results being 11 draws and 19 defeats.

Leao do Norte have vacillated from one division to another in the last few seasons, and staying up in the top tier at the end of the 2025 campaign seems less likely with each passing fixture.

The Pernambuco-based outfit have failed to register a victory in their last 10 Brazilian top-flight fixtures, suffering losses in their last five league encounters.

A result other than a victory on Saturday will extend that run to 11 consecutive league matches without a win and compound their relegation woes.

Besides their atrocious form, the home side have the worst attacking record in the league with 24 goals scored, while recording 55 strikes against them, a record which is also the second-worst in the competition behind Juventude's 59.

It even gets worse for the hosts, as their home record does not make for good reading, having earned a solitary victory in 16 matches in front of their fans.

Meanwhile, Flamengo are fresh off a 3–2 win over struggling Santos in their last league encounter, albeit that victory came in familiar territory.

The visitors have the second-best record on the road with eight wins, three draws and four losses, after leaders Palmeiras, who have earned nine triumphs away from their stomping ground.

However, the Scarlet and Black have been experiencing a lull on their travels, with no victory on the road since the middle of October, while failing to score in two of the three fixtures in that winless run.

They remain unbeaten in four matches across all competitions, with two wins and a couple of draws, and a victory will extend that to five matches without a defeat.

Team News

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture, the hosts are sure to be without some players as they welcome high-flying Flamengo to Estadio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho.

Veteran goalkeeper Dani is a long-term absentee, as he has been battling a knee injury since September 2023; hence, he is not expected to be included in the squad for Saturday's encounter.

Forward Ze Roberto is currently recuperating from a knee issue, which has kept him out of 59 matches, effectively ruling him out of contention for a place in the squad.

Hereda (groin), Joao Silva (ankle) and Pedro Augusto (hip) are also not expected to be in the plans of the home side for Saturday’s encounter.

For the visiting side, striker Pedro has missed six matches due to a forearm fracture, and this match will come too soon for him, barring any late improvement in his condition.

Leo Ortiz and Jorginho are ruled out due to ankle and thigh injuries respectively, while Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gonzalo Plata and Jorge Carrascal are away on international duty.

Sport Recife possible starting lineup:

Gabriel; Ramon Candido, Ramon Menezes, Lucas Kal, Aderlan; Lucas Lima, Oliveira; Rivera; Leo Pereira, Pablo, Romarinho

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Emerson, Pablo, Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Pulgar, Niguez, Luiz Araujo; Plata, Henrique, Lino

We say: Sport Recife 0-3 Flamengo

Sport Recife are in all kinds of trouble, and they cannot seem to buy a victory at the moment. Given their appalling defensive record, with two goals conceded in each of their last five fixtures, we are backing second-placed Flamengo to earn a comfortable 3–0 win.

