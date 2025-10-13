Preview: Sport vs Ceara - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Brasileiro clash between Sport Recife and Ceara, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Desperate for points, Sport Recife host Ceara at the Estadio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho in Thursday’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A fixture.

While the hosts are fighting for survival at the bottom of the table, Ceara will be looking to build on their recent form and push further into the top half of the standings.

Match preview

Sport Recife’s return to the Brazilian top flight has been anything but smooth, with the side rooted to the bottom of the table after 26 matches - having picked up just two wins, 10 draws, and 14 losses for a meagre total of 16 points.

Their struggles have been evident at both ends of the pitch, scoring only 20 goals, the fewest in the division - while conceding 41 times.

They are also without a win in their last four outings, during which they have scored four goals and shipped seven - their most recent match ended in a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Atletico Mineiro.

Recife’s form has been similarly concerning at home, with just one victory, six draws, and five defeats.

Adjusting to life back in Serie A after finishing third in Serie B last season with 66 points has clearly proven a difficult transition.

Under Daniel Paulista, who returned to the club in June 2025, they have shown glimpses of resilience but continue to fall short in converting draws into wins - a key factor if they are to escape the relegation zone.

Paulista, who previously served as both assistant and interim coach, has managed the team’s only two victories this season, though his tactical tweaks have yet to yield the consistency the fans crave.

Their recent record against Ceara also makes for grim reading, as Sport have lost six of their last 10 meetings with the visitors, managing just three wins and one draw in that span.

Ceara, meanwhile, have been more consistent this season and currently sit 10th in the table with 34 points from 26 games.

Their record of nine wins, seven draws and 10 defeats reflects a mixed campaign, with 26 goals scored and 24 conceded.

It is also their first season back in the top flight, and Leo Conde’s men have done well to find stability, even if occasional lapses in form have held them back from breaking into the upper half of the table.

They head into this fixture unbeaten in four of their last five matches - two wins, two draws, and one loss - including an emphatic 3-0 win over Santos in their latest outing.

While Ceara have been strong at home, their away form remains inconsistent, something they will need to improve upon to secure three points in Recife.

Nevertheless, their confidence and momentum should give them an edge heading into this clash.

Sport Recife Brasileiro form:

DWLDDL

Ceara Brasileiro form:

LDDWLW

Team News

Sport Recife have several absentees to contend with. Hyoran picked up a thigh injury just nine minutes into their last game against Atletico Mineiro and will be sidelined until early next month.

Ramon Menezes and Christian Rivera are both suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Aderlan is a doubt with a thigh problem, while Hereda, who has been out since July with a groin injury, remains unavailable until early November.

For Ceara, there are no major injury concerns besides captain Luiz Otavio, who has been sidelined since March.

The backline that kept a clean sheet in their last outing, Matheus Bahia, Willian Machado, Marcos Victor, and Fabiano, is expected to remain unchanged.

Sport Recife possible starting lineup:

Gabriel; Thyere, Silva, Candido; Aderlan, Matheusinho, Lucas, Oliveira, Carius; Lacerda, Lima

Ceara possible starting lineup:

Bruno; Bahia, Machado, Victor, Fabiano; Diego, Lourenco; Fernandinho, Mugni, Galeano; Raul

We say: Sport Recife 0-1 Ceara

Sport Recife’s home advantage might not be enough to compensate for their lack of goals and fragile defence.

Ceara, buoyed by their recent clean sheets and growing confidence, should do just enough to snatch a narrow victory in Recife.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



