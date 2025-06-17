English wonderkid to join Liverpool's Slot Machine?

Liverpool are reportedly the latest side to show interest in signing Southampton and England prodigy Tyler Dibling this summer.

The 19-year-old has attracted plenty of attention over the past year, with Portuguese giants Porto said to be keen on the player.

Dibling enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Premier League during 2024-25 for Southampton as they struggled at the bottom of the table.

The winger netted two goals across 33 top-flight games, producing standout displays against the likes of Manchester United.

Dibling has been part of Southampton's setup in some form since the beginning of the decade, although he did spend a brief stint in the youth system of Chelsea.

Liverpool hold 'concrete interest' in Dibling

According to CaughtOffside, another European giant has joined the race for the services of Southampton star Dibling in the near future.

The report claims that Premier League champions Liverpool hold 'concrete interest' in the Saints prodigy during the summer transfer window.

As well as the title-winning Reds, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keen on Dibling.

Despite now operating as a Championship club, Southampton are supposedly demanding just over £50m for the services of the attacker.

It remains to be seen whether the Saints can earn such a lofty amount from the sale of Dibling, who is unlikely to be playing in the second tier next term.

Dibling's next step

After enjoying a promising campaign for Southampton in the Premier League, it appears that Dibling has the footballing world at his feet.

However, the 19-year-old needs to be wary of signing for a high-profile club just to get lost in the crowd, missing out on valuable game time.

Dibling played briefly for Chelsea Under-18s in 2022 but moved back to the South coast after failing to settle properly at the West London club.