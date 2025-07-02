Sports Mole looks at what relegated stars Premier League clubs should be looking at this summer.

Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all suffered relegation from the Premier League in the 2024-25 season, but several of their players impressed at the top level and could be on course for a return to the top flight.

While some stars have attracted the interest of midtable teams in the Premier League, others have caught the eye of some of the league’s elite, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool supposedly keeping tabs on numerous options.

All of these interested clubs see an opportunity to add Premier League proven players to their squads at discounted fees, and deals could be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Tyler Dibling (Southampton)

The 19-year-old had made just five senior appearances before this season, but Dibling enjoyed a superb first full campaign.

The winger made his first Premier League start against Manchester United in September, and after winning a penalty and constantly carrying a threat throughout, Dibling continued to impress for the rest of the season.

Dibling may have ended the season with only two Premier League goals, but the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and more have all been monitoring the youngster, and a deal could happen before the end of the window.

Harwood-Bellis may have been part of a Southampton defence that conceded 86 goals in 38 league games, but a string of strong individual performances stood out enough to earn him a first senior England cap – marked by a debut goal against the Republic of Ireland.

The defender, having come through the Manchester City academy, is an adept ball-player and can play anywhere across a back three, meaning he could be a perfect signing for a number of clubs that hold more of the ball per match.

That has resulted in the likes of West Ham United, and even Manchester United, being linked to the centre-back, who could be a superb option for a cheaper price having been part of the Saints' torrid backline.

Similarly to Harwood-Bellis, Ramsdale was in goal for 30 of Southampton’s 38 games as they conceded 86 league goals, but the goalkeeper was far from at fault – often stopping them from shipping far more.

Ramsdale made a massive 4.17 saves per 90 minutes in the Premier League, ranking him in the top 12% of goalkeepers, while his 7.5 accurate long balls per 90 minutes shows he is also capable of distributing from the back.

Having already had a successful period at Arsenal, it is no wonder that the goalkeeper is drawing more interest from the top flight, and while Man Utd were linked earlier in the window, it appears that Leeds United are now leading the race.

Bilal El Khannouss (Leicester City)

El Khannouss was arguably the standout performer in the Leicester City team, providing two goals and registering three assists in the league from a variety of positions, having been deployed everywhere across the midfield and wide positions throughout the campaign.

Despite their struggles, El Khannouss caught the eye thanks to his ability to drive the ball up the pitch, with his 59.6% dribble success rate ranking him among the top 10% of Premier League midfielders.

While El Khannouss is unlikely to move to a club at the upper echelons of the table and become an instant starter, at just 21 years old, the midfielder has shown potential that has earned him interest from Arsenal, while Bayer Leverkusen are also looking at the attacking midfielder.