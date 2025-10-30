Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Southampton and Preston North End, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Southampton will attempt to relieve early-season pressure when they welcome Preston North End to St Mary's in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Just three points outside the Championship relegation zone, the Saints are already in must-win territory, while victory for the Lilywhites could send them into the top six.

Match preview

Will Still endured a difficult start to his first Championship campaign in charge, with Southampton winning just two of their opening 12 league matches.

Along with six draws and four defeats, it leaves the Saints 20th in the table on 12 points, leading to speculation over Still's future following a late 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers last time out.

October proved particularly frustrating, with Southampton scoring first in three of their four league fixtures but failing to hold on to a lead on each occasion.

Their tally of draws is the highest in the Championship and highlights the lack of cutting edge in the final third that is preventing them converting close contests into victories.

Despite the mounting pressure, Still looks set to take charge of his 16th game as Southampton manager as he searches for just a third league win of the season and a path away from the bottom three.

As for Preston North End, they travel to the south coast in far stronger form, having made an encouraging start to their own campaign following last season's relegation battle.

Paul Heckingbottom replaced Ryan Lowe one match into the previous team and narrowly kept the Lilywhites in the division, but his first full season has begun promisingly, with five wins, four draws and three defeats from 12 matches leaving them seventh on 19 points.

Preston produced one of the comebacks of the season last time out, overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Sheffield United 3-2.

Goals from Lewis Dobbin, a Japhet Tanganga own goal and a Daniel Jebbison winner completed a dramatic fightback for Heckingbottom's side putting them level on points with Charlton Athletic, who currently occupy the last playoff spot.

Following a close call with relegation last season, many tipped Preston to struggle once again, but their early season form shows they could finish well above where many expected them to.

Despite not meeting regularly this century, Southampton are unbeaten against Preston North End in their last five encounters, the Saints will be desperate to keep that run going and get a much-needed win to kick-start their season.

Southampton Championship form:

D W D D L L

Preston North End Championship form:

D D W L L W

Team News

Southampton will once again be without full-back Elias Jeler, who sat out the last two games and is expected to miss a further four to six weeks of action with a quadriceps issue.

Coming off the bench in the 81st minute, Welington was sent off just 13 minutes later and will miss Saturday's game through suspension.

Therefore, Ryan Manning is expected to retain his place at left wing-back, with Welington unavailable to provide competition in that role, and Still likely to persist with the 3-4-3 system.

Forward Ross Stewart is unlikely to feature again in 2025 due to a hamstring injury.

As for the travellers, Preston will still be without a number of key players.

Robbie Brady, Will Keane, Brad Potts, Jordan Thompson and Pol Valentin all have ongoing injury concerns and are not expected to travel to the south coast.

Strikers Dobbin and Jebbison found the back of the net last time out and should start up top again, meaning Milutin Osmajic will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Edwards, Wood, Quarshie; Roerslev, Azaz, Charles, Manning; Armstrong, Archer, Scienza

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes; Offiah, Armstrong, Whiteman, Devine, Small; Jebbison, Dobbin

We say: Southampton 1-2 Preston North End

With Southampton in desperate need of all three points, they will have their work cut out against a Preston side who have lost just twice on the road all season.

With momentum in their favour and the Saints struggling to protect leads, we expect the visitors to be the more composed side in key moments and come away with three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes

No Data Analysis info

