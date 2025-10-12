Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between South Sudan and Togo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides who are no longer in contention for qualification to the 2026 World Cup will clash on Monday as South Sudan welcome Togo to Juba Stadium for the final round of the qualifiers.

The hosts currently prop Group B with four points, while the visitors sit fourth on seven, meaning both teams enter with nothing to fight for other than pride.

Match preview

Currently the lowest-ranked team among the six sides in their bracket – 169th in the FIFA standings – it comes as no surprise that South Sudan find themselves at the bottom of Group B.

The Bright Stars are participating in a World Cup qualification campaign for only the third time, having been eliminated in the first round of the previous editions after drawing both home games before suffering defeat on their travels.

South Sudan are still searching for their first victory in the preliminaries of the global tournament, having drawn four of their nine matches in this one while losing the remaining five.

Nicolas Dupuis’s men have been poor at both ends, finding the net just three times while conceding 19, five of which came on Wednesday at Juba against Senegal without managing to score.

South Sudan will now aim for a much-improved showing on Monday at the same ground, seeking a first triumph in the World Cup qualifiers that would also put an end to a six-match winless run across all competitions (D2), with the Bright Stars’s last success coming in a 3-2 victory over Rwanda in December 2024 at the African Nations Championship.

Unlike their hosts, Togo possess a little World Cup experience, having reached the global showpiece once in 2006 when Emmanuel Adebayor and company sealed that historic berth.

The Sparrowhawks have struggled to reach those lofty heights in subsequent editions, and the current qualifiers have further underlined that decline for a team whose only win came against Sudan on matchday eight in a 1-0 home success.

However, Les Eperviers were unable to build on that result, losing 1-0 to DR Congo on Friday, with their other points of the campaign coming from consecutive draws in the opening three rounds.

Togo drew with Sudan (1-1), Senegal (0-0) and Monday’s hosts (1-1), while a 2-2 draw with Mauritania in March remains the only match in which the Sparrowhawks have managed to score more than once in the qualifiers.

Indeed, Dare Nibombe's men have struggled in attack throughout the campaign, scoring just five while conceding 10 at the other end, but the manager will hope to address those issues as his side chase a first away win of the tournament.

South Sudan World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





L



D



L



L



W



L





South Sudan form (all competitions):





L



L



D



L



D



L





Togo World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





L



L



D



L



D



L





Togo form (all competitions):





D



D



L



L



W



L





Team News

South Sudan will be without midfielder Joseph Malish, who received his second booking of the campaign last time out and is suspended for Monday’s encounter, with Mario Albano expected to replace him.

After conceding five in their last outing, Dupuis may consider changes in defence, with Athir Thomas in line for a start at centre-back having been on the bench, while Rashid Okocha could feature at left-back following his substitute appearance against Senegal.

Record scorer Tito Okello is likely to retain his position in the number nine role as he looks to add to his tally of six in South Sudan’s colours, although Ajak Riak offers another option to lead the line.

As for Togo, Nibombe could freshen things up, with Kennedy Boateng, Yaw Anoh and Mawouna Amevor all pushing for starts after cameos off the bench last time out.

Kodjo Laba may be handed a chance in attack after replacing Yawo Agbagno against DR Congo, while Kevin Denkey, who has scored twice – the most for the team in the qualifiers – should keep his place.

South Sudan possible starting lineup:

Mawith; Dhata, Toha, Laku, Okocha; Albano, Chan; P Chol, Daniel, R Innocent; T Okello

Togo possible starting lineup:

Mensah; Fofana, Boma, Amevor, Anoh; Bode, Romao, Aholou, Klidje; Laba, Denkey

We say: South Sudan 1-1 Togo

South Sudan are expected to go all out on Monday in a bid to end their winless run in the qualifiers, but a fragile defence and blunt attack could once again prove costly, and given Togo’s inconsistency, a draw looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email