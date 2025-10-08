Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between South Sudan and Senegal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bottom-placed South Sudan will face group leaders Senegal at the Juba National Stadium on Friday in Group B action of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While the hosts have long been eliminated from contention, the visitors are looking to secure another step toward qualification with a routine result in East Africa.

Match preview

South Sudan’s qualifying campaign has been nothing short of disappointing.

The Bright Stars sit bottom of Group B with just four points from eight matches, having drawn four and lost four.

They have scored only three goals - the lowest tally in the group - and conceded 14, underlining their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Their inability to make the most of half-chances has defined their campaign, leaving them without a single victory.

Nicolas Dupuis’s men are winless in their last five outings, and with nothing left to fight for, they will be playing purely for pride and to end on a respectable note.

They were thrashed 4-0 in the reverse fixture against Senegal, and another tough evening could be on the cards.

By contrast, Senegal have enjoyed a largely smooth qualifying journey so far.

The Lions of Teranga sit comfortably at the top of the table with 18 points from eight matches, boasting five wins and three draws while remaining unbeaten.

Their dominance has been built on a strong balance between attack and defence - 13 goals scored, and just three conceded - the fewest in the group.

That solid foundation has been key under new coach Pape Thiaw, who replaced long-serving boss Aliou Cisse in late 2024.

While Senegal’s campaign has not been without hiccups - including some early stalemates - their recent performances have restored momentum as they edge closer to confirming qualification.

The West Africans, ranked second on the continent, are regulars on the world stage, having reached the quarter-finals in 2002, exited on fair play rules in 2018, and reached the round of 16 in Qatar 2022.

Another appearance at the 2026 tournament looks increasingly likely.

South Sudan World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



LLLDLD



South Sudan form (all competitions):



WLLDLD



Senegal World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



DWDWWW



Senegal form (all competitions):



DWLLWW



Team News

For South Sudan, Keer Mangar Majak and David Omot Sebit -the only two players to score during the qualifiers have both been called up.

Peter Chan Deng Yak, Joseph Malish and Chol Peter Bentiu Daniel are also included in the squad.

Majak Mawith is expected to start in goal, while Tito Okello should lead the attack alongside Valentino Yuel.

Senegal’s squad includes West Ham United’s El Hadji Malick Diouf, who has impressed early in his Premier League career, while the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Idrissa Gueye, and Sadio Mane are all available for selection.

Pape Matar Sarr, the group’s top scorer with four goals, is expected to feature, with Mane just behind him in the scoring charts.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Malick Diouf, and Abdoulaye Seck are likely to continue in the backline for the group leaders.

South Sudan possible starting lineup:

Mawith; Taban, Toha, Puk Kun, Okocha; Malish, Chan Deng Yak; Mangar Majak, Peter Bentiu, Yuel; Okello

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diouf, Koulibaly, Seck, Diatta; P. Gueye, I. Gueye, Camara; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane

We say: South Sudan 0-3 Senegal

South Sudan have endured a torrid qualifying campaign and face a daunting task against a Senegal side still unbeaten in Group B.

Given the gulf in quality and experience, the visitors should claim a comfortable win to maintain their place at the summit.

