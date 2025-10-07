Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the international friendly between South Korea and Brazil.

South Korea will host Brazil at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in an intriguing international friendly fixture on Friday night.

The hosts will follow up this match with another friendly fixture against Paraguay on October 14, while Friday's visitors will take on Japan in a friendly match on October 14.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does South Korea vs. Brazil kick off?

The international friendly will kick off at 12:00am on Friday morning for viewers in the UK.

Where is South Korea vs. Brazil being played?

The match will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which first opened in November 2001 after being built for the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch South Korea vs. Brazil in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the international friendly will unfortunately not be available to watch live.

Highlights

Highlights and replays are often posted to the official FIFA website, and that is expected to be the case for South Korea's clash with Brazil.

South Korea vs. Brazil: How many times have the two nations met?

South Korea and Brazil have locked horns on only eight occasions throughout history, with Selecao expectedly dominating the overall head-to-head, posting seven wins and suffering just one defeat.

The first-ever meeting between the two nations took place in August 1995, with Brazil recording a 1-0 victory in an international friendly, followed by a win two years later in the Nike World Tour.

South Korea recorded their first victory over Brazil in March 1999, defeating their opponents 1-0 on home soil in an international friendly fixture.

Brazil have subsequently been victorious in each of their last five encounters with South Korea, including a 4-1 demolition in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

