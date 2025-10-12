Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Senegal and Mauritania, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Senegal will host Mauritania on Tuesday evening at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade in their final Group B fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With their place at the summit on the line, the Lions of Teranga will be looking to finish their campaign dominantly and secure automatic qualification to North America 2026.

Senegal enter the final round of qualifiers sitting comfortably at the top of Group B with 21 points from nine matches, remaining unbeaten with six wins and three draws.

Two points ahead of nearest rivals DR Congo, Pape Thiaw’s men need just one more victory to officially seal their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Facing fifth-placed Mauritania, the defending African champions will be overwhelming favourites to collect all three points.

The Lions of Teranga have displayed impressive balance throughout the campaign, scoring 18 goals while conceding just three - the fewest in the group.

Their last outing was a 5-0 demolition of South Sudan, with Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, and Nicolas Jackson all getting on the scoresheet.

Playing in front of their home fans in Diamniadio, Senegal are expected to approach this fixture with confidence and intent, knowing victory would confirm yet another World Cup appearance for one of Africa’s most consistent footballing nations.

Mauritania, on the other hand, find themselves second from bottom with no chance of qualification.

Aritz Lopez Garai’s men have only managed one win in nine games, drawing four and losing four, while scoring just four goals and conceding nine.

With only pride left to play for, the visitors will aim to end their campaign on a positive note and frustrate their more illustrious neighbours.

However, their lack of cutting edge in attack - failing to score in each of their last two games against South Sudan and Sudan - suggests they may struggle once again.

Historically, Senegal have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, winning two of the previous three meetings, with one ending in a stalemate.

Given their form and firepower, another home victory appears to be the likely outcome.

Senegal World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WDWWWW

Senegal form (all competitions):

WLLWWW

Mauritania World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

LWDDWD

Mauritania form (all competitions):

LDLWDD

Team News

Kalidou Koulibaly, Malick Diouf, and Moussa Niakhate are expected to retain their places in Senegal’s defensive setup.

Idrissa Gueye remains a key presence in midfield, while Sarr, fresh from a brace against South Sudan should continue in attack alongside Mane and Jackson.

For Mauritania, Abderrahmane Sarr is expected to start in goal, protected by a backline of Ibrahima Keita, Mohamed El Abd, Lamine Ba, and Jay Dasilva.

Garai may make changes in the final third after his side drew another blank last time out, with Papa Ndiaga Yade pushing for a start ahead of Mamadou Diallo.

Despite that, the visitors are unlikely to deviate much from their setup against Sudan.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Sarr, Gueye; Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane, Jackson

Mauritania possible starting lineup:

Sarr; Abeid, El Abd, Ba, Keita; Magassa, Mouhsine; Amar, Lekweiry, Koita; Yade

We say: Senegal 3-0 Mauritania

With home advantage, confidence, and momentum firmly on their side, Senegal should have little trouble dispatching a Mauritania side with little left to play for.

Expect another dominant performance from the hosts as they wrap up qualification in style.

