Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil could line up for Saturday’s international friendly against Senegal.

Brazil will once again be without the services of all-time top scorer Neymar when they face Senegal in an international friendly at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday afternoon.

Neymar has not represented his country for more than two years and although the injury-prone attacker has recovered from his latest setback at Santos, the 33-year-old has been omitted from Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad.

Goalkeeper Hugo Souza has withdrawn from the squad due to injury, while Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Savinho, Joelinton, Joao Gomes and Lucas Beraldo are some of the high-profile names who have all been left out of Ancelotti’s squad.

In the absence of injured Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Ederson is expected to start between the sticks, while Marquinhos could earn his 102nd international cap at centre-back alongside Eder Militao or Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, who will hope to play at his home stadium at club level.

Casemiro has been appointed Brazil captain since Ancelotti’s arrival and the Manchester United midfielder could link up with Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta, while former Liverpool man Fabinho - now at Al-Ittihad - and Chelsea’s Andrey Santos are two more midfield options in contention to feature.

Ancelotti has spoken about how he has persuaded Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to operate in a central attacking role for the national team as opposed to playing on the left wing. The 25-year-old started up front in a 3-2 friendly loss to Japan last month and he could continue in the same role on Saturday.

Premier League trio Joao Pedro, Richarlison and Matheus Cunha are also contenders to begin as a central striker, while Chelsea starlet Estevao will hope to feature in some capacity on either flank having already scored three goals in nine appearances for Brazil at the age of just 18.

Brazil possible starting lineup: Ederson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel, C. Henrique; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Estevao, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr

