Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between Seattle Sounders and Austin FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh off their exit from the FIFA Club World Cup, Seattle Sounders will return to Major League Soccer action and take on Austin FC at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The two sides sit seventh and eighth respectively and level on points in the Western Conference standings.

Match preview

Seattle Sounders return to domestic action on Sunday aiming to strengthen their standing in the MLS Western Conference playoff spots, having seen their campaign put on hold by the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

After making a positive start to the season, moving onto 26 points from 16 outings with back-to-back wins in late May, Brian Schmetzer's side headed into the global competition on the back of consecutive league losses to Minnesota United and Vancouver Whitecaps, and that losing run would be extended in the group stage.

The Sounders began against Brazilian outfit Botafogo and lost 2-1, before meeting Atletico Madrid at Lumen Field and eventually falling to a 3-1 defeat, having pulled back to 2-1 through Albert Rusnak early in the second half.

Schmetzer's men would round off against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and again come away empty-handed as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi condemned them to a 2-0 defeat, making it five losses on the bounce across MLS and Club World Cup games.

Now with their focus fully on their domestic pursuits, Seattle Sounders still find themselves seventh in the Western Conference, only trailing Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes on goal difference, and they will bid to strengthen their standing in the top seven with a long-awaited return to winning ways on Sunday.

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive aiming to continue a winning run and move into the top seven at the Sounders' expense.

On the back of a mixed start to the 2025 MLS campaign, an eight-match unbeaten run left Austin FC on just 20 points from 17 outings, culminating in a 2-0 loss to San Diego FC at the beginning of June.

Los Verdes have started to reverse their fortunes since, though, firstly returning to winning ways away at Colorado Rapids as Mikkel Desler opened the scoring and a Rafael Navarro own goal sealed a 2-0 away triumph.

New York Red Bulls then visited Q2 Stadium last time out, and Nico Estevez's side made it back-to-back three-point hauls as Guilherme Biro opened the scoring and Brandon Vazquez restored their lead early in the second half in a 2-1 victory.

Now sitting eighth and only trailing the fifth, sixth and seventh-placed sides on goal difference thanks to their upturn in form, Austin FC head into the weekend aiming to continue their climb and keep building momentum.

Seattle Sounders MLS form:

LDWWLL

Seattle Sounders form (all competitions):

WLLLLL

Austin FC MLS form:

DDDLWW

Austin FC form (all competitions):

WDDLWW

Team News

Seattle Sounders head into the weekend without defenders Nouhou Tolo and Jonathan Bell, both of whom are suspended after being sent off in their defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps last time out in MLS.

Stuart Hawkins and Paul Arriola should also miss out again through injuries, while Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and Yeimar Gomez Andrade will likely join Alexander Roldan and Jackson Ragen at the back in Nouhou and Bell's absence.

Daniel Musovski will hope to displace Jesus Ferreira and lead the line, while Albert Rusnak remains a key man going forward having netted a team-high tally of nine goals so far this season from an advanced midfield role.

Austin FC should remain unchanged from their second straight victory last time out, with Julio Cascante and Bryant Farkarlun likely remaining confined to the treatment room.

Brandon Vazquez will continue to lead the line, having scored his eighth goal of the season to decide that game against New York Red Bulls.

Owen Wolff will again hope to join him up top with Osman Bukari remaining a danger man on the right wing, while Daniel Pereira and Besard Sabovic are bound to partner up in the engine room again.

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup:

Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Gomez Andrade, Kossa-Rienzi; C Roldan, Vargas; Kent, Rusnak, Rothrock; Musovski

Austin FC possible starting lineup:

Stuver; Desler, Hines-Ike, Svatok, Biro; Bukari, Pereira, Sabovic, Gallagher; Wolff, Vazquez

We say: Seattle Sounders 1-2 Austin FC

Seattle Sounders face a quick turnaround from a tough Club World Cup run against strong opposition, and they may again fall short against an Austin FC side quickly gaining momentum in their climb up the table.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



