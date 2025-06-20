Preview: Sarpsborg 08 vs Bryne - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Sarpsborg 08 and Bryne, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Separated by just a single point in the middle of the Norwegian Eliteserien table, Sarpsborg 08 and Bryne will do battle at Sarpsborg Stadion on Sunday.

The visitors have climbed to 10th spot with three straight victories, while their hosts sit just ahead in eighth place after nine league outings.

Match preview

Sarpsborg 08 return to action on Sunday aiming to end a winless run and strengthen their top-half standing in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Following a ninth-placed finish last time around, they currently find themselves eighth having earned 13 points from their first nine outings, with all three of their victories thus far coming from the opening six attempts.

The most recent of those came in a 4-0 thrashing of HamKam in mid-May, and they have since seen their momentum slowed, adding just two more points to their tally in the last three games alongside a Norwegian Cup triumph over Egersund.

Following that win and a draw with Brann, Christian Michelsen's side fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Tromso late last month, before they most recently visited Fredrikstad and left with a creditable point from a 1-1 draw thanks to Daniel Karlsbakk's leveller 11 minutes into injury time after Sondre Sorlokk looked to have scored the only goal.

With renewed optimism to take from that draw, but having now dropped to eighth spot, four points outside of the top four and just one above their 10th-placed visitors, Sarpsborg will be keen to get back to winning ways on Sunday and kickstart a climb back up the top half.

They face a tricky test, though, as their visitors arrive aiming to continue a quick rise up the division with another victory.

After winning promotion back to the Norwegian top flight for the first time since 2003 last time around, Bryne endured a tough start, earning just three points from their first six outings courtesy of a single victory alongside five defeats.

That start culminated in three straight losses to Brann, Rosenborg and Molde, but the Jaerens Superlag appear to have found their groove in the Eliteserien since, improving their standing with three league victories on the bounce.

The turnaround began with back-to-back triumphs over Stromsgodset and Fredrikstad either side of a Norwegian Cup exit at the hands of KFUM, before Kevin Knappen's men made it three in a row in the top flight last time out by beating Sandefjord 3-2 at home, having led 2-0 and 3-1 through Alfred Scriven, Sanel Bojadzic and Eirik Franke Saunes.

Now sitting 10th thanks to their recent improvement, just one point behind Sunday's hosts and ninth-placed Kristiansund with two games in hand on the latter, Bryne will aim to make it four on the bounce and break into the top half on Sunday.

Sarpsborg 08 Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LDWDLD







Sarpsborg 08 form (all competitions):

WWDWLD

Bryne Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LLLWWW

Bryne form (all competitions):

WLWLWW

Team News

Sarpsborg 08 will remain without Frederik Carstensen and Anders Hiim on Sunday due to ongoing injury issues.

Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen may come back in to lead the line from the start, while Daniel Karlsbakk remains a key man going forward having moved onto nine goals in just 10 appearances for the season last time out.

Aimar Sher is a mainstay at the base of the midfield, while Menno Koch and Tebo Franklin should again partner up in the middle of the defence.

Bryne continue to deal with a long injury list, as Jacob Haahr, Kristian Haland, Remi Andre Svindland, Jon-Helge Tveita, Heine Larsen and Robert Undheim should all miss out again for Sunday's trip.

They could be unchanged from their latest victory in early June, with Sanel Bojadzic bound to lead the line again having scored in each of their three straight league wins since mid-May.

He will again be joined up front by Duarte Miguel Ramos Moreira, while Alfred Scriven and Eirik Franke Saunes will offer further threat from the wings having also both got on the scoresheet against Sandefjord last time out.

Sarpsborg 08 possible starting lineup:

Ndiaye; Wichne, Koch, Franklin, Jeahze; Sher; Karlsbakk, Christiansen, Tangen, Sanyang; Gudjohnsen

Bryne possible starting lineup:

De Boer; Gorlich, Kryger, Berland, Qvigstad; Saunes, Sodal, Strunck, Scriven; Bojadzic, Moreira

We say: Sarpsborg 08 1-1 Bryne

While Sarpsborg 08 may possess more quality throughout their ranks, they meet a resurgent Bryne side who will aim to leapfrog them with a fourth straight league win, while the hosts have somewhat faltered recently, and we back the visitors to at least share the points as a result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley Written by

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Sarpsborg 08 win with a probability of 66.84%. A draw has a probability of 18.7% and a win for Bryne has a probability of 14.41%. The most likely scoreline for a Sarpsborg 08 win is 2-0 with a probability of 10.47%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (9.81%) and 1-0 (9.36%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (8.76%), while for a Bryne win it is 1-2 (4.1%).

Previews by email