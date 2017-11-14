Nov 14, 2017 at 6.45pm UK at ​Krestovsky Stadium
Russia
3-3
Spain
Smolov (41', 70'), Miranchuk (51')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Alba (9'), Ramos (35' pen., 54')
Busquets (18'), Vitolo (68')

Result: Russia hold Spain in six-goal friendly international

Result: Russia hold Spain in six-goal thriller
© AFP
Russia and Spain play out a thrilling 3-3 goal in their World Cup warm-up friendly.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 21:17 UK

Sergio Ramos scored twice from the penalty spot as Spain held World Cup 2018 hosts Russia to a thrilling 3-3 draw in a friendly international in their own back yard.

The home side dominated the opening stages, but it was the Spanish who drew first blood with less than 10 minutes on the clock as Jordi Alba headed Marco Asensio's cross into the top corner from inside the 18-yard box.

The visitors doubled their advantage just after the half hour mark when Daler Kuzyaev was penalised for a handball inside the area, allowing Ramos to step up and place the ball beyond Andrey Lunev from 12 yards.

Russia pulled one back just before half time when Aleksey Miranchuk's inch-perfect pass picked out Fedor Smolov inside the box and the Krasnodar forward fired a low strike beyond David De Gea.

The World Cup hosts were level just after the interval as Yuri Zhirkov's cutback found Miranchuk in front of goal, allowing the Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder to stroke the ball past De Gea to make it 2-2.

End-to-end action followed and Spain were back in front in the 53rd minute, moments after Giorgi Jikia had pulled Ramos to the ground in the box to hand Spain another penalty.

The Real Madrid captain stepped up again and ploughed the ball into the top corner, leaving Lunev standing.

Russia's second equaliser of the evening came in spectacular fashion in the 70th minute as Smolov curled a screamer into the top corner from outside the box, with De Gea swiping at air.

The hosts had the chance to win it five minutes from the end when Smolov, on a hattrick, found himself clean through on goal, but De Gea made himself big to keep the scoreline at 3-3, and that is the way it stayed.

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Julen Lopetegui: 'Isco has more to offer'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Asensio, Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos, Andrey Lunev, Daler Kuzyaev, Fedor Smolov, Aleksey Miranchuk, David de Gea, Yuri Zhirkov, Giorgi Jikia, Football
Your Comments
More Russia News
Sergio Busquets in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 11, 2016
Result: Russia hold Spain in six-goal friendly international
 Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia?
 Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo stays under spotlight to help Portugal beat hosts Russia
Result: Benteke scores twice in Belgium drawTeam News: Christian Benteke leads line for BelgiumLebedev: 'Turn hooliganism into a sport'Andrey Arshavin: 'Everyone dopes in sport'Russia appoint Cherchesov as head coach
Russian rowers banned from OlympicsUsain Bolt backs Russia banRussian duo disciplined for Monaco partyLeonid Slutsky resigns as Russia coachRussia boss quits following Wales loss?
> Russia Homepage
More Spain News
Sergio Busquets in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 11, 2016
Result: Russia hold Spain in six-goal friendly international
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui: 'Isco has even more to offer'
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Result: Spain put five goals past Costa Rica
Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga handed Spain debutLive Commentary: Spain 5-0 Costa Rica - as it happenedAlba: 'Isco one of the best in world'Lopetegui relishing next two friendliesAlberto: 'Spain call-up my best moment'
Messi: 'Spain team to avoid at World Cup'Lopetegui: 'I want to see Moreno up close'Alonso "had no hesitation" leaving MadridIniesta: '2018 World Cup could be my last'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?
> Spain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 