A former Chelsea man reportedly rejects opportunities to return to the Premier League in favour of signing for one of Turkish football's biggest clubs.

Roma forward Tammy Abraham has reportedly rejected opportunities to return to the Premier League this summer.

Since departing Chelsea for Italy in 2021, Abraham has consistently been linked with another eventual stint in England's top flight.

That has particularly rang true since the end of 2024-25 after netting just three times in 28 Serie A games while on loan at AC Milan.

West Ham United and Everton have been among the alleged admirers monitoring developments since it became clear that a permanent switch to San Siro would not be materialising and Roma were heading in a different direction.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Abraham now sees his immediate future in Turkey rather than the Premier League.

Who is Abraham close to joining?

Romano claims that the 27-year-old has chosen to link up with former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Besiktas.

A transfer fee in the region of £17m is said to have been agreed, major business for Besiktas when they have been off the pace in Super Lig in recent seasons.

However, Solskjaer won 12 of his 22 matches in charge from January 18 onwards and was able to deliver a place in the Europa League second qualifying round for the next campaign.

Abraham is said to have already reached a "verbal agreement" with Besiktas ahead of finalising a transfer to Turkey.

A chance to kick-start career?

With 29 goals and 14 assists from 112 appearances in Serie A, Abraham can claim to have enjoyed a solid four years in Italy.

That said, 17 of those strikes came during his first year with Roma, a serious knee injury having derailed his efforts to establish himself as one of the division's best strikers.

Ten goals and seven assists from 44 games at Milan in 2024-25 was respectable enough, but the England international needs to get back to being first-choice.

If he is moving to Besiktas, it is likely to be under the condition that Solskjaer is prepared to build a team around him as Besiktas bid to close the gap on Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.