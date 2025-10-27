Preview:Roma vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Serie A clash between Roma and Parma, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Level on points with the reigning champions, Roma go into Serie A's midweek round sitting second in the table, as they prepare to welcome Parma to Stadio Olimpico.

While the Giallorossi have been flawless on the road, they are proving far more vulnerable on home turf, which should offer some hope to their lowly opponents.

Match preview

After suffering back-to-back defeats in less than a week, Roma duly responded by posting a fourth straight top-flight away win when they visited Sassuolo on Sunday.

With Gian Piero Gasperini again dropping both of his struggling strikers, it was Paulo Dybala's early goal that clinched maximum points for the capital club in Reggio Emilia.

Continuing an impressive record throughout 2025, Roma boast Italy's best defensive stats this term: five clean sheets from eight matches, with only three goals conceded - and none from set pieces.

Furthermore, in the calendar year, no team has earned more away points across Europe's top five leagues, with a superb record of 11 wins from 14 on the road.

However, in stark contrast, the Giallorossi have recently lost all of their last three home matches - including two in the Europa League, against Lille and Viktoria Plzen.

In the process, they have scored just once, prompting Gasperini to openly lament the waning form of Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson; yet, his team could climb to the Serie A summit if results go their way on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beaten in both meetings last term, Parma will reconvene with Roma at the Olimpico, still seeking their first away win of the current campaign.

The Gialloblu sit just above Serie A's drop zone, with seven points from eight matches, and their lone league success of the season came back at the end of September.

Following consecutive 0-0 draws - with winless Genoa and in-form Como - they have also scored just three goals so far, failing to find the net on six occasions.

Indeed, away from home, Carlos Cuesta's side have yet to score at all, making Roma's woes look relatively minor.

A rookie head coach, Cuesta must now pit his wits against a proven managerial master, as he tries to outsmart former Europa League winner Gasperini.

Roma Serie A form:

L W W W L W

Roma form (all competitions):

W L W L L W

Parma Serie A form:

L D W L D D

Parma form (all competitions):

D W W L D D

Team News

Now back to full fitness, Dybala could continue to play up front for Roma, having finally scored his first Serie A goal of the season - particularly as Ferguson is struggling with an ankle problem.

Another injury-prone talent, Leon Bailey made his first start on Sunday, but Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matias Soule - who scored the winner against Parma in February - will compete for the Jamaican's place.

Due to bronchitis, Spanish wing-back Angelino is set to stay sidelined, so Kostas Tsimikas should be retained on the left flank of a familiar 3-4-2-1 formation.

Meanwhile, Parma can recall Abdoulaye Ndiaye, who missed the Como game through suspension, but they are still burdened by a long absence list.

Emanuele Valeri, Gaetano Oristanio, Matija Frigan and Jacob Ondrejka are all injured, while Pontus Almqvist is a major doubt.

Still the visitors' only two Serie A scorers this season, Mateo Pellegrino and Patrick Cutrone should again join forces up front.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka; Wesley, Cristante, Kone, Tsimikas; Soule, Pellegrini; Dybala

Parma possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Delprato, Circati, Ndiaye; Britschgi, Sorensen, Keita, Bernabe, Benedyczak; Cutrone, Pellegrino

We say: Roma 1-0 Parma

Neither side is potent in attack, so it could be a tight, low-scoring contest in the Italian capital.

Given their greater experience and depth, a single goal can help Roma overcome their home woes, extending Parma's wait for a first away win.

