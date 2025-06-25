South American football expert Tim Vickery tells Sports Mole that he has "some concerns" over how much of an impact Franco Mastantuono can have at Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old's switch from River Plate to Real Madrid has already been confirmed, with the move set to become official when he turns 18 years old in the middle of August.

The Argentina international is viewed as one of the best young talents in world football, already managing 10 goals and seven assists in 63 appearances for River in all competitions.

Mastantuono has played twice at this summer's Club World Cup, taking to the field against Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey, and he is also set to feature when River face Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

Vickery has compared the teenager to "a left-footed [Zinedine] Zidane", but the journalist has explained his "concerns" when it comes to the attacker's suitability for Los Blancos.

Mastantuono will officially join Real Madrid in August

"I've watched him a lot since I was 16. I love watching him, his coolness in choosing plays, the quality with his left foot, but he's a player... I have concerns because he's not a sprinter, he's not a Vini Jr," Vickery told Sports Mole.

"It reminds me a little bit - a little bit - of a left-footed Zidane. It took Zidane a while to become Zidane.

"(The issue) It's all about when to release the ball. In Argentine football, he asks for the ball a lot. Normally you know he's going to go inside. In the second half, when the space opens up a little bit, Marcelo Gallardo prefers him in the centre of the field, where the marking is more fierce.

"I have some concerns about him for the next European season. He reminds me of James Rodriguez when he went to Real Madrid. He was a great player, but he didn't have enough speed to be the man for Real Madrid.

Vickery compares Mastantuono to James Rodriguez

"My preference would be to go to a smaller team or I think it would be better to stay a bit at River Plate before going to Real Madrid. There is also always that concern that what happened to Endrick will happen: being signed by a club that doesn't really need you.

"I will keep watching him with great affection because I think he is a great player, but I think adapting to a more compact football won't always be easy for him, whether he knows how to keep or release the ball, having to make quicker decisions. He is capable of doing all of that, but it won't be easy."

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has already said that he is expecting Mastantuono to be able to make an instant impact upon his arrival at Bernabeu.

The Argentine primarily operates as a right-sided attacker, and he could therefore feature alongside Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in the front three at Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign.

