Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have reportedly all expressed an interest in signing the latest South American jewel from River Plate.

Over the past few years, the Argentine giants have become a breeding ground for some of the most promising talents in global football, most notably the likes of Julian Alvarez, Franco Mastantuono and Enzo Fernandez.

Mastantuono earned a marquee move to Real Madrid earlier this summer, while Fernandez and Alvarez have become critical players for Chelsea and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Now, TBR Football reports that 2007-born winger Ian Subiabre is the latest River Plate youngster to attract attention from some of Europe's most powerful clubs, who are queuing up for his signature.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City are reportedly among the Premier League heavyweights keeping a close eye on Subiabre, while Chelsea were already said to hold an interest in the winger earlier this year.

Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on his progress, as are the likes of Monaco, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and RB Leipzig.

Who is Arsenal, Man City-linked talent Subiabre?

Subiabre is yet to enjoy a real breakthrough campaign at club level - understandable given his age - but he has already provided one goal and one assist in 19 appearances for the senior River Plate side across all competitions.

The left-footed attacker is comfortable on either side of the forward line, and he also has experience playing in a central role, but he only stands at 5ft 7in tall.

However, Subiabre has caught the eye of observers at the ongoing Under-20 World Cup, scoring twice in the group stage against Cuba and Argentina for Australia, who will soon face Morocco in the final.

The teenager is only under contract with River Plate until the end of 2026, and a contract extension is looking unlikely, meaning that he is expected to earn his marquee move to Europe in the coming months.

Could Chelsea, Liverpool sign Subiabre in January?

While the Argentinian giants will naturally aim to keep hold of Subiabre for as long as possible, transfer expert Graeme Bailey told the publication that a January exit is not off the cards, and the "belief" is that he will no longer be at River Plate in 2026.

"Subiabre is one of those players who you think is mid-20s, given how long we have been hearing about him. For years now, his name has come up as one of Argentina’s top young players," Bailey said.

"To be fair to him and his family, I am told that he has not been pushing to leave early, despite seeing many of his contemporaries moving on.

“Speaking to scouts and clubs, the belief is now that we see Subiabre move in 2026. It is likely in the summer, but don’t be surprised if someone gets a deal done in January."

Subiabre is valued at just €1.2m (£1m) by Transfermarkt, but River Plate would undoubtedly demand a significantly higher fee to sell the possible Under-20 World Cup champion.