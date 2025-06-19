Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso confirms that he views Franco Mastantuono as a starter for the club.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he views Franco Mastantuono as an immediate starter for the club.

The 17-year-old's transfer to Real Madrid was recently confirmed, although he will not officially make the move to Bernabeu until he turns 18 in the middle of August.

Mastantuono has a record of 10 goals and seven assists in 62 appearances for River, including one outing at the Club World Cup, playing the full 90 minutes of his side's 3-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds earlier this week.

There have been claims that, despite his age, the Argentina international could be an immediate starter for Real Madrid, and that has now been confirmed by Alonso, who was quizzed on the attacker following his side's 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal.

“Time will tell. But of course he can start, or come off the bench. Our plan is to have him contribute from the off. We have great expectations for him. He'll be here in August and we'll be a bit more clear on things, but we're very pleased," Alonso told reporters.

Mastantuono set to be an immediate starter for Real Madrid

Mastantuono could feature off the right for Real Madrid, alongside Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in the final third of the field, but talk of Rodrygo leaving this summer has gone cold.

Real Madrid have made two further signings this summer, bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, and both defenders make their debuts in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal.

“We had no doubts about it, we knew all along. Whoever thought it was all going to fit perfectly into place... We knew which elements would work well and which we'll need to keep working on in order to improve," Alonso added on Wednesday when asked about his side's performance against Al-Hilal.

"When we showed better quality on the ball and more control, we imposed our will on the game. We didn't manage to do that in the first half.

“It's not frustration. We know this is going to take time. In fact, I saw a reaction in the second half. We started doing better at the things we've spoken about. Everything takes time, it's about repetition until it sinks in.

"We've been together for nine days, barely three training sessions, and this is a process. Of course, we have to get results because this is a competition, but we also want to learn and understand what we want to be."

When are Real Madrid next in action?

Real Madrid will continue their Club World Cup campaign against Pachuca on June 22.

“Almost every team in this group has a new coach. That's us, Al Hilal and Pachuca. Madrid played them in the Intercontinental Cup last year and it was an even game. In the end, we won it. Every team is at the top level, we saw that today, it's bound to be another tough one," said Alonso.

Los Blancos will then conclude their group-stage campaign against Red Bull Salzburg on June 27.