Salzburg end Latin unbeaten streak at Club World Cup

Pachuca’s 2-1 defeat to RB Salzburg ended the unbeaten run of Latin American clubs at the Club World Cup. The Mexican side were the only team from the region not to win in the first round of the tournament, which saw victories for Botafogo, Flamengo and River Plate, as well as draws for Palmeiras and Boca Juniors.

As a result, Pachuca sit bottom of Group H – the only Latin American side in last place during the group stage.

Pachuca struggle in rain-affected clash

Pachuca’s performance was sufficient to compete, but not to convince. The Mexican team created good chances in the first half, including a strong opportunity for Rondon, who latched onto a fine pass from Palavecino and fired across goal, only to be denied by goalkeeper Zawieschitzky.

However, it was the Austrian side who struck first, with Gloukh scoring just as Pachuca seemed to be gaining control. The Israeli midfielder received the ball on the edge of the box, beat a defender, and fired in a stunning long-range effort.

The match was then interrupted for over an hour due to severe weather, with torrential rain and lightning forcing stadium evacuation and a return to the dressing rooms.

When play resumed, the restart was electric. Bryan Gonzalez levelled with a superb free-kick—his first goal of the season—but celebrations were short-lived. Although Pachuca looked in control, it was Salzburg who had the final say, with Onisiwo scoring what proved to be the winner. The goal gave the Austrians their first ever Club World Cup victory and the lead in Group H.

This article was originally published on Trivela.