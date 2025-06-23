Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Club World Cup clash between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid in Group H.

Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid will both be looking to progress to the last 16 when they meet in Thursday's Club World Cup clash.

Xabi Alonso's side will enter the final group game in top spot, level on four points with Salzburg in second position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the mouthwatering contest

What time does RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid kick off?

For UK audiences, the game will get underway in the early hours of Friday morning at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the match will kick off 9pm local time on Thursday.

Where is RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid being played?

The two sides will lock horns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, which has a capacity of 67,594.

Salzburg and Real Madrid are set to play in Philadelphia for the first time in the tournament, although the stadium has already held four matches in the Club World Cup.

How to watch RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, although this fixture is not scheduled to be shown on the channel, meaning it will not be available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Online streaming

The contest will be available on DAZN, who are showing every match of the tournament on their global streaming platform.

You can watch via the DAZN website, or on the app, which you can access on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shortly after the final whistle.

You can also visit the DAZN Football YouTube page to access full match highlights and first-half recaps.

What is at stake for RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid on matchday three?

Real Madrid began the tournament with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal, before they cruised to a 3-1 victory in Sunday's clash with Pachuca despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men.

As for Salzburg, they followed a narrow 2-1 victory over Pachuca with a goalless draw against Al-Hilal on matchday two.

Real Madrid and Salzburg are sitting in the top two on four points, while Al-Hilal are two points adrift in third position.

Los Blancos need a point to secure their place in the last 16, while they will be eliminated if they lose and Al-Hilal beats Pachuca in the group's other game.

Meanwhile, Salzburg will advance as group winners if they beat Real Madrid, but they will be nervously looking at Al-Hilal's score if they fail to collect maximum points.