Sports Mole previews Friday's Segunda Division clash between Real Valladolid and Las Palmas, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Las Palmas will make the trip over from the Canary Islands for Friday's Segunda Division clash against Real Valladolid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

The two sides have ambitions of securing immediate returns to the top flight after being relegated from La Liga last term.

Match preview

Valladolid have won promotion in their last two seasons as a Segunda Division outfit, although they have a real fight on their hands to clinch a swift return to La Liga this time around.

The Pucela started the season with three wins in five matches, but they have experienced a drop-off in form with just two victories in their last nine games across all competitions (D3, L4).

They have at least taken four points from two matches since they suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to fifth-tier Portugalete in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

Guillermo Almada's side bounced back from that disappointment with a 2-1 win against Granada, before they played out a goalless draw with Cadiz in their visit to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

While they were unable to take maximum points off Cadiz, the performance showcased the stubbornness that has seen them concede just 11 goals in 13 league matches, leaving them with the joint third-best defensive record in the division.

At the opposite end of the pitch, they have netted 11 of their 15 league goals at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, and they will hope their firepower on home turf can guide them to a first league win over Las Palmas since March 2012.

Meanwhile, third-placed Las Palmas are three points above Valladolid and are sitting just outside the top two on goal difference after winning six, drawing five and losing two of their 13 league matches.

Las Palmas are currently enjoying a six-game unbeaten league run (W3, L3), although they suffered a disappointing 3-1 cup loss to fourth-tier CD Extremadura in that period.

They followed their Copa del Rey exit with a goalless draw against Sporting Gijon, before they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home victory against Racing Santander, thanks to first-half efforts from Manuel Fuster, Mika Marmol and Ale Garcia.

After recording a third consecutive home victory, Las Palmas will now head on their travels with hopes of maintaining their unbeaten away record in the Segunda Division, having won two and drawn four of their six league trips away from Gran Canaria.

Luis Garcia's charges will also want to produce another resolute display, considering they boast the division's best defensive record with eight goals conceded.

Las Palmas can take confidence from the fact that they have avoided defeat in their last eight league meetings with Real Valladolid, including playoff matches (D5, L3).

Real Valladolid Segunda Division form:

D W L D W D

Real Valladolid form (all competitions):

W L D L W D

Las Palmas Segunda Division form:

W D W D D W

Las Palmas form (all competitions):

D W D L D W

Team News

Valladolid are expected to be without Ivan Gabriel and Juanmi Latasa due to injury, while Adrian Arnu is currently with the Spain Under-19 side.

The hosts are still holding out hope that Arnu could return for Friday's game, but if not, Amath Ndiaye could move forward to play alongside Marcos Andre.

That would open space for Stipe Biuk to come into the side on the left flank after dropping down to the bench for the draw with Cadiz.

As for the visitors, they are likely to be without Jeremia Recoba, Marc Cardona, Sandro Ramirez and Jonathan Viera.

Edward Cedeno is away with Panama on international duty, while Enzo Loiodice is suspended after being sent off in the latter stages of the win over Racing Santander.

In Loiodice's absence, club captain Kirian Rodriguez could be given the opportunity to form a midfield partnership with Lorenzo Amatucci.

Real Valladolid possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Alejo, Tomeo, Torres, Bueno; Peter, Juric, Ponceau, Biuk; Andre, Ndiaye

Las Palmas possible starting lineup:

Horkas; Viti, Barcia, Marmol, Clemente; Rodriguez, Amatucci; Garcia, Fuster, Pejino, Lukovic

We say: Real Valladolid 1-1 Las Palmas

Friday's clash will see two of the league's strongest defences face off, and with that in mind, we think Valladolid and Las Palmas could cancel one another out to produce a repeat of February's draw between the two sides at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email