Real Madrid are reportedly willing to let defender Antonio Rudiger depart on the expiration of his current contract next summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to wave goodbye to defender Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old made the switch from Premier League outfit Chelsea during the summer of 2022 after winning the Champions League earlier in the decade.

Rudiger has been impacted by injury this season, picking up a leg issue that has limited him to just the single La Liga appearance for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid made a number of defensive signings during the summer trading point, bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen from the Premier League.

Since making the move from West London three years ago, Rudiger has featured on 157 occasions for Los Blancos, scoring seven goals.

Real Madrid to release Rudiger after Bellingham bust-up?

According to German outlet BILD, Real Madrid have made their decision regarding the future of experienced centre-back Rudiger past this term.

The report claims that Los Blancos are not currently considering a move to extend the terms of the 32-year-old at the Bernabeu in the near future.

With Rudiger's contract at Real Madrid set to expire at the conclusion of the campaign, he would be able to depart as a free agent in June.

It is understood that the defender has fallen out of favour under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who prefers other options in his backline.

Rudiger was in a little bit of controversy at the tail end of last season, when he supposedly had a training ground bust-up with Jude Bellingham.

No longer first choice

Winning eight trophies in three years at Real Madrid, Rudiger has been an important part of the club's recent history, but that good relationship could be over.

Manager Alonso has reportedly expressed concerns over the defender's availability, with the player set to be sidelined until November.

Former Bournemouth man Huijsen and Eder Militao have taken the responsibility of being the first-choice centre-back pairing at the Bernabeu.