Real Madrid reportedly plan a £17.4m move for Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, who is currently in action at the Under-20s World Cup.

The 20-year-old made the breakthrough into the Elche first team in 2022, and he has represented his current side on 56 occasions in all competitions, boasting a record of five goals and two assists.

The bulk of Mendoza's experience has come in the Segunda Division, playing 44 times at that level, but he has also now featured on five occasions in La Liga, scoring once.

The midfielder is currently representing Spain at the Under-20s World Cup, and he provided an assist in the last-16 clash with Ukraine Under-20s to help his side record a 1-0 win.

A number of major teams are believed to be keeping a close eye on the Spaniard, and according to Defensa Central, he is viewed as a leading target for Real Madrid.

Mendoza has a contract with Elche until June 2028, but his release clause is believed to be just €20m (£17.4m).

Mendoza was a key player for Elche in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, although he has missed his side's last three matches due to his involvement in the Under-20s World Cup.

Real Madrid are also expected to make a major midfield signing next year, with Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha viewed as their leading target in that area of the field.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is also admired, while there have been suggestions that Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is an option for the La Liga giants.

There is currently uncertainty when it comes to the futures of Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos, with both potentially leaving Bernabeu during next summer's transfer window.

Federico Valverde is also being linked with an exit, although it is viewed as unlikely that the Uruguay international will be on his way out of the club at the end of the campaign.

Real Madrid view Mendoza as 'future star'

Real Madrid allegedly believe that Mendoza could be 'one of the stars of Spanish football' in the near future.

For €20m (£17.4m), Los Blancos are said to be determined not to miss out on a deal, and with there believed to be growing interest in his services, Xabi Alonso's side could look to get the transfer done at the start of 2026.