Real Madrid plot Chelsea double swoop

Besides Jude Bellingham in 2023, Real Madrid have not broken the bank during the transfer window for a few years. Los Merengues are preparing an offensive for a duo at Chelsea.

With Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, Real Madrid clearly had the objective of strengthening their defensive sector during the last summer transfer window. If certain Madrid supporters were hoping for a midfielder recruit, the management did not recruit a player, despite several rumours. This point will assuredly be corrected next summer.

Indeed, according to information from TBR Football, Real Madrid are studying the possibility of bringing Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo at the same time. The Spanish club have validated the profile of the two Chelsea players and appreciate the understanding between the Ecuadorian and the Argentine. Florentino Perez could decide to take action during the summer 2026 transfer window with an insane offer.

Real Madrid dream of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo

Enzo Fernandez is valued at £64.1m, whilst Moises Caicedo is worth £77m. In other words, Real Madrid will have to pay out at least £141.1m to hope to secure the services of the two midfielders. Obviously, the sum will in reality be higher because Chelsea do not intend to part with two of the most important elements of their squad.

After difficult beginnings at Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have managed to establish themselves as undisputed starters in Enzo Maresca's system. Their partnership works very well and evidently, Real Madrid have noticed this and would like to organise a large-scale operation to make them play under the orders of Xabi Alonso.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.