Franco Mastantuono will be one of Real Madrid’s new signings for the 2025-26 campaign, with the Argentine teenager set to join the Spanish giants after his 18th birthday on August 14.

Franco Mastantuono will be one of Real Madrid’s new signings for the 2025-26 campaign, with the Argentine teenager set to join the Spanish giants after his 18th birthday on August 14.

The midfielder will cost Los Blancos around €45m (£38m) and arrives as the latest highly-rated youngster to make the move to the Bernabeu. Speaking to TyC Sports, Mastantuono opened up about the pressures and ambitions ahead of the biggest step of his career.

Having lived away from home from an early age, the River Plate graduate believes he is already mature enough to handle life at the top level.

"Living in a boarding house and leaving home early made me grow up much quicker. So, honestly, I do not feel like I am 17," he said. "I know I am, but I do not feel it. I face things based on my experience. Wanting to take things slowly just because of my age would be complacent. I am not like that. I want to chase everything that comes my way."

Mastantuono follows in the footsteps of Brazil’s Endrick, who also arrived at Madrid shortly after turning 18. However, the Brazilian has struggled for minutes and has slipped out of the national team picture. The Argentine is determined not to follow the same path.

Mastantuono's big ambitions with Real Madrid and Argentina

He admitted he would have continued to push for a place in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad even if he had stayed with River.

"Playing at the World Cup is a dream, of course. I was already called up while still at River, so leaving was not about that. But now that I am going to Real Madrid, if I play well, maybe I have a better chance," he said.

Chelsea’s Estevao recently suggested that he, Mastantuono and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal could compete for the Ballon d’Or in future years. But the Argentine insists his focus is solely on his new club.

"He [Estevao] is a great player, but honestly, the Ballon d’Or is not something I am thinking about. First, I want to settle at Real Madrid, play and win. My goal is to win titles – La Liga, the Champions League – that is my ambition."

Mastantuono has already featured in major South American competitions, including the Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup, as well as representing Argentina at both youth and senior level.

"The Champions League is something I have always dreamed of. I have spoken to team-mates and national team players who have played in it, and they say it is incredible. For us in South America, Europe feels far away, so to play in the Champions League will be a dream come true."