Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly told Los Blancos to keep an eye on Liverpool star Florian Wirtz.

The 22-year-old made waves on the summer transfer scene when he secured a mouth-watering £116.5m move from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield over the off-season.

Wirtz has struggled to make an immediate impact at the home of the Premier League champions, failing to provide a goal contribution across 10 competitive appearances so far.

In light of his recent issues, the Germany international was dropped by Arne Slot from the Reds' starting XI for the match at Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Liverpool's overall struggles continued at Stamford Bridge, where they suffered their third straight defeat following a last-minute Estevao winner.

Real Madrid to keep tabs on Liverpool's Wirtz?

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid are eyeing up a shocking move for a Liverpool star ahead of the 2026 windows.

The report claims that Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso is a massive admirer of Wirtz, with the pair working together at Bayer Leverkusen.

It is understood that the Spanish coach has told Real Madrid to keep an eye on the situation of the 22-year-old at Anfield over the coming months.

It is believed that Alonso would want Los Blancos to make a swoop for Wirtz if he is unable to settle into Liverpool life and requires an escape route.

However, given the nine-figure sum paid for the player only a few months ago, Liverpool are supposedly unlikely to offload the German this season.

Wirtz, Alonso reunited?

Due to his less-than-ideal start to life on Merseyside, all of Wirtz's 57 professional goals have arrived in the colours of Bayer Leverkusen.

Former head coach at BayArena, Alonso was a huge part of turning the 22-year-old from a potential prodigy into a £116m maestro.

Wirtz and Alonso have history of major success together, with Bayer Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga title as invincibles during the 2023-24 term.