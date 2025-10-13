Arsenal and Real Madrid are allegedly among six clubs who are interested in securing the signature of a Real Madrid star.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly among the clubs who still hold hope of signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler.

The Turkey international is currently in his third campaign at the Bernabeu, racking up a total of 15 goals and 15 assists from 71 appearances in all compeitions.

Guler's game time has steadily increased during that period having initially remained on the fringes of Carlo Ancelotti's plan after his arrival.

Under Xabi Alonso, though, Guler has already made 10 appearances this season, including seven starts in La Liga where he has already contributed three goals and three assists.

However, the 20-year-old has been used in several different positions by the Spaniard, an indication that he is yet to settle on the player's best position.

Six clubs interested in Guler deal

According to Grada3, Arsenal and Spurs are among six teams who retain ambition to tempt Guler away from Los Blancos in the future.

The report suggests that Guler being moved from his preferred number 10 role on various occasions may tempt him into a move elsewhere.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Guler holds ambitions of eventually playing in the Premier League, something that will only encourage Arsenal and Spurs.

Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring the situation, as are AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid remain in a strong position to retain Guler's services in the long term courtesy of his contract not expiring until 2029.

Arsenal have reportedly already tried and failed to sign Guler in the past, when he was struggling for regular outings under Ancelotti.

Would Real reject all Guler offers?

With Real having signed Guler for a fee in the region of £26m to £27m, they are already at a point where they could make a substantial profit on his sale.

However, despite his youthful age and status in a star-studded squad, Guler has accumulated the seventh-most minutes of any Real Madrid player in La Liga this season.

Therefore, he is clearly a trusted part of Alonso's plans going forward, and only a request for a transfer will lead to Real considering a sale at this point in his career.