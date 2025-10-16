Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Getafe and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Getafe on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Getafe are 11th, picking up 11 points from their opening eight matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Getafe vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Getafe vs. Real Madrid being played?

The match will take place at Getafe's Estadio Coliseum.

Real Madrid recorded a 1-0 victory over Getafe in the corresponding match last season, and Los Blancos have only been beaten once at Estadio Coliseum since August 2012.

How to watch Getafe vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Getafe vs. Real Madrid: Which team are the favourites?

Real Madrid have won 30 of their previous 40 matches against Getafe in all competitions, losing only six times, while there have also been four draws between the two sides throughout history.

Los Blancos average more than two goals per game against Getafe, having netted 84 times in clashes with the capital side, while they have conceded just 29 goals.

Real Madrid are actually on a seven-game winning run against Getafe, keeping six clean sheets in the process, although the current division leaders have not scored more than twice against the Deep Blue Ones in a single match since January 2020.

History suggests that it will be a close game in terms of the scoreline, but Real Madrid will be the strong favourites to collect all three points this weekend.

