Real Madrid will again be missing Kylian Mbappe for Sunday's Club World Cup contest against Pachuca, but Antonio Rudiger is back in the squad after recovering from a knee injury.

Mbappe was sidelined against Al-Hilal due to illness, and it was later revealed that the France international was suffering with acute gastroenteritis.

The forward spent time in hospital recovering from the illness, but he was released the same day and has since been at the club's training base.

Mbappe is over the worst of the illness, but he has not been included in the squad for the clash with Pachuca and could instead make his comeback against Red Bull Salzburg on June 27.

That said, Los Blancos will not take any chances when it comes to their star forward, with his return potentially coming in the latter stages of the competition, should Real Madrid make it through to the round of 16.

Mbappe missing but Rudiger returns for Real Madrid

Rudiger has recovered from the knee injury that he suffered at the end of April, with the Germany international in the squad against Pachuca.

However, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick are unavailable for selection.

"We are hopeful he will be ready for the Salzburg game," head coach Xabi Alonso told reporters when questioned on Mbappe's availability for the remainder of the Club World Cup.

“Antonio, yes, he’s been discharged. We have to go gradually. The rest of the report hasn’t changed much.”

Real Madrid facing tricky encounter with Pachuca

Addressing the clash with Pachuca, Alonso said: “We’re expecting a tough and energetic match. The aim is to play well and win. We want to end this part of the tournament on a better note than last time.”

Real Madrid are currently second in Group H on one point, two points behind the leaders Salzburg, who can qualify for the round of 16 with a win over Al-Hilal on Sunday.

However, Los Blancos would not be certain of a spot in the next round even if they beat Pachuca, with their battle qualification set to go to matchday three against Salzburg.

Real Madrid squad vs. Pachuca:

Courtois, Lunin, Gonzalez; Alexander-Arnold, Vazquez, F Garcia, Rudiger, Huijsen, Yousef, Jacobo, Asencio, Fortea, Aguado; Bellingham, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos, Chema, Munoz, Martin; Vinicius, Rodrygo, Brahim, Gonzalo