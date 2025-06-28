Trent Alexander-Arnold praises Xabi Alonso’s tactical switch as he shines in new wing-back role at the Club World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have quickly settled in at Real Madrid. The England international celebrated his new role under Xabi Alonso, operating effectively as a wing-back during Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup.

At 26, Alexander-Arnold made the early decision to leave Liverpool before the end of his contract in order to take part in the Club World Cup with Los Blancos. And under Alonso’s leadership, he could be set for a fresh role this season.

New role for Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid

In the match against Salzburg, which saw Real Madrid secure top spot in Group H, Xabi Alonso switched to a five-man defence for the first time, with Alexander-Arnold deployed as a right wing-back.

It represents a significant shift for the Englishman, who was primarily used as a right-back in a back four at Liverpool but has been tested in other positions over recent years. For England, he has also featured in midfield.

After the game, the number 12 expressed his satisfaction with both the team’s performance and his own display during an interview with The Athletic: "It worked, clearly, so that’s a good start but obviously we have a lot of work to do. It wasn’t a perfect game, but good signs. It was our best game so far as a team. It was the best game I’ve had."

With a draw against Al-Hilal and wins over Pachuca and Salzburg, Real Madrid topped the group and will now face Juventus in the round of 16 next Tuesday (1 July).

Alexander-Arnold praises Xabi Alonso

Alongside the tactical shift, Alexander-Arnold praised the clarity of Alonso’s communication: “We changed the system in a short space of time (for today) and the way he gets his messages across means it’s very clear and we can understand perfectly what we need to do as individuals and as a team.”

In Real Madrid’s first two matches of the Club World Cup, Alonso deployed a back four, similar to his approach at Bayer Leverkusen. However, it now seems likely he will stick with three centre-backs.

Xabi Alonso, who took over as Real Madrid boss this summer after leaving Bayer Leverkusen, has begun introducing major changes to the playing style. In addition to the three-man defence, he is utilising a fluid front line featuring Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé, while providing more opportunities to previously overlooked talents such as Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz.

The Englishman also spoke highly of Alonso, a player he admired as a young Liverpool supporter. According to him, the Spaniard could still be playing professionally if he wanted to.

“When he joins in in training, you can see he’s still got high, high quality, which is amazing. I grew up watching him, and he’s not lost any quality at all. He could still lace them up and get out there with us if he wanted to, he’s still that good.”

This article was originally published on Trivela.