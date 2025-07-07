Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid will face the toughest test of Xabi Alonso's short time in charge when they take on Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final.

Los Blancos booked their last-four spot with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, thanks to goals from Gonzalo Garcia, Fran Garcia and Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish giants are now just two games away from winning the Club World Cup for the sixth time, after previously lifting the trophy in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with PSG, who saw off German champions Bayern Munich with a 2-0 victory in the quarter-final.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: July 9 (vs. PSG)

Camavinga has not played for Real Madrid since he suffered an adductor injury in April's La Liga clash with Getafe. The midfielder recently stepped up his recovery with a return to team training, and is pushing to be available for the semi-final tie against PSG.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Alaba missed Real Madrid's three group games with a meniscus injury, although there was initially hope that he could return to action in the latter stages of the tournament.

However, the experienced defender has since been ruled out of the Club World Cup after his injury recovery was hampered by a calf issue.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy has been out of action since he suffered a rupture in his right thigh in April's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The injury has kept him out of the Club World Cup, and there is concern that he will not return to fitness until October.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Endrick has remained in Madrid for the early stages of the tournament, before he flew out to the United States to link up with his teammates. However, the Brazilian is still recovering from a hamstring problem and is unlikely to feature in the last-four tie or a potential final.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Dean Huijsen

The summer signing was sent off for pulling down Serhou Guirassy as the last defender in the closing stages of Saturday's quarter-final, with the Dortmund striker netting the subsequent penalty.

Fortunately for Huijsen, the dismissal did not affect the result, but he will now serve a one-match suspension and hope his teammates can record another victory so he can return to the fold for the final.