Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid's Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish giants Real Madrid will lock horns with European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final tie.

Los Blancos have recorded narrow victories over Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in the knockout rounds, while PSG followed a commanding 4-0 scoreline against Inter Miami with a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch Wednesday's mouthwatering fixture.

What time does PSG vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The second semi-final of the Club World Cup will kick off at 8pm for UK audiences.

Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 3pm local time.

Where is PSG vs. Real Madrid being played?

The game will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium has an 82,500 capacity and is home to two NFL franchises, the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Six Club World Cup matches have already been played at the venue, including Real Madrid's 3-2 quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

How to watch PSG vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this will be one of them, meaning it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Online streaming

The game is also available for free on DAZN, who are showing every game of the Club World Cup. You can access it by signing up on the DAZN website or app.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

You can also access first-half and extended highlights on the DAZN football YouTube page.

What is at stake for PSG Real Madrid ?

Real Madrid and PSG are set to battle it out for a place in the final against either Brazilian side Fluminense or Conference League Chelsea.

Los Blancos are aiming to win the Club World Cup for the sixth time in their history, while PSG are hoping to get their hands on the trophy for the very first time.