Queens Park Rangers announce that they have appointed Julien Stephan as their new head coach.

Queens Park Rangers have pulled off a major managerial coup by appointing Julien Stephan as their new head coach.

On Tuesday, the West Londoners finally confirmed that they were parting ways with Marti Cifuentes, who guided the Hoops to a 15th-placed finish in the Championship during 2024-25.

Although the Spaniard established QPR, disagreements behind the scenes meant that an exit was inevitable and the second-tier outfit have aimed high with their replacement.

Stephan arrives in England having previously managed Rennes and Strasbourg, most notably lifting the Coupe de France with boyhood club Rennes in 2019.

That was followed by a third-placed finish in Ligue 1 during the following campaign, while he also has a sixth-placed finish with Strasbourg in 2021/22 on his CV.

What has Stephan had to say?

Speaking to the club's official website, Stephan talked up his move to QPR, claiming that he wants to create a team that is willing to "take risks".

The 44-year-old said: "I feel very proud and excited to join QPR

"QPR is a historic club with strong values and passionate fans, so I feel honoured. I wanted to come here because I know there's a lot of passion around the club and around the team, and I feel very lucky to discover that.

“There is something unique about English football. The intensity, the atmosphere, the passion of the fans also, the tempo of the game, the culture around the club all make it a very stimulating environment for a coach.”

"I like my team to play with intensity, energy and personality.

“I believe in collective organisation and also clear identity - but also in giving players freedom to express themselves. I like courage and I want brave players – they are the players who take initiative because I think to have emotion in football, we have to take risks.”

What next?

Having not made a first-team addition this summer, QPR and Stephan will now be focused on trying to strengthen their squad.

As it stands, QPR will be tipped to finish in the mid-table positions, but the presence of Stephan will only raise expectations.

He was last in a job in November last year, departing his second spell with Rennes after 18 wins and 16 defeats across a 12-month, 41-match stint.