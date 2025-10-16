Preview: QPR vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Queens Park Rangers and Millwall, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to extend their six-game unbeaten run when they welcome Millwall to Loftus Road on Saturday.

The R's head into the weekend in sixth spot in the Championship standings, while the Lions are just a point adrift in eighth position.

Match preview

After starting his tenure with one point from three league matches, QPR boss Regis Le Bris has overseen an upturn in fortunes with four wins from the last six league games (D2).

In fact, the R's kick-started their impressive run of form with three consecutive victories, before they had to settle for draws against Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United.

Le Bris's charges managed to return to winning ways in their final outing before the international break, with Richard Kone and Paul Smyth scoring in a 2-1 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

That result moved QPR onto 15 points from their nine league matches, leaving them in sixth place and three points adrift of the top two.

The R's will surely fancy their chances of adding to their points tally on Saturday, having lost just one of their previous 13 home meetings with the Lions (W5, D7).

They will also be looking to produce another strong defensive display at Loftus Road after conceding just two goals in their opening four home league matches.

Millwall are sitting just a point behind Saturday's opponents after winning four, drawing two and losing three of their opening nine Championship encounters.

The Lions have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent times, having lost just one of their previous five league outings (W2, D2).

They played out draws with Charlton Athletic and Swansea City on either side of a narrow win over Watford, before they were hammered 4-0 in their home clash with league leaders Coventry City.

However, they showed great character to immediately bounce back with an emphatic 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Den, thanks to goals from Jake Cooper, Femi Azeez and Zak Sturge.

Alex Neil's side will head into Saturday's fixture as one of three teams yet to lose a Championship away game this season, having seen their opening four road trips produce two wins and two draws.

The Lions have won three of their last five matches against QPR, including a 2-1 home success in their most recent encounter in February.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

W W W D D W

Millwall Championship form:

L D W D L W

Millwall form (all competitions):

D L W D L W

Team News

Kwame Poku, Ilias Chair, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Jake Clarke-Salter have all taken part in training this week and could return to the QPR squad for Saturday's home clash.

However, the hosts are still unable to call upon goalkeeper Joe Walsh and full-back Ziyad Larkeche due to injury.

Kone will continue to offer one of the home side's main goal threats, having troubled the scorers in four of his eight Championship appearances.

As for the visitors, they remain without goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, who is continuing to work on his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

Danny McNamara, Alfie Doughty, Daniel Kelly and Casper De Norre are all in contention to make the matchday squad after recently returning to training.

Striker Mihailo Ivanovic will be hoping to get the nod over Josh Coburn after dropping to the bench for the win over West Brom before the international break.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Dunne, Morrison, Cook, Norrington-Davies; Varane, Madsen; Vale, Kone, Dembele; Burrell

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Benda; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Luongo, Mitchell; Azeez, Smallbone, Ballo; Ivanovic

We say: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Millwall

QPR will be in high spirits after putting together a six-game unbeaten run, but they are set to face a Millwall side that is yet to lose a league game on their travels this season, and with that in mind, we think the R's will have to settle for a point on Saturday.

