Preview: PSV vs Union SG - prediction, team news, lineups

PSV Eindhoven and debutants Union SG will get their respective 2025-26 Champions League league phase campaigns underway as both teams clash at Philips Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs, with their only previous encounter coming in a pre-season friendly in July when the Dutch side edged a 1-0 win.

Match preview

PSV return to Philips Stadium in UEFA’s elite club competition with memories still raw from the heavy 7-1 defeat they suffered against Arsenal at the ground last season.

The Boeren, who were eventually eliminated 9-3 on aggregate in that round of 16 tie, will be eager to hit the ground running this term as they aim to reach the knockout stage for a third straight campaign.

PSV earned direct entry into this year’s Champions League after lifting the Eredivisie crown in 2024-25 to secure back-to-back titles, and they have made a solid start to their defence despite a disappointing home loss to Telstar.

Peter Bosz’s men responded in fine fashion on Saturday, coming out on top in an eight-goal thriller at NEC to leave the Dutch champions second in the log with four wins from five in the top flight, while they have claimed victories in five of six outings across all competitions.

Looking to carry that momentum into this midweek’s clash, PSV must shake off an unwanted record, having failed to win any of their previous European Cup/Champions League matches against Belgian sides, all of which came against Anderlecht between 1991 and 2000.

With league phase fixtures including home clashes against Bayern Munich, Napoli and Atletico Madrid, plus trips to Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Olympiacos, PSV know they cannot afford to slip up on Tuesday in what appears to be their most favourable match of the run.

Although this fixture marks Union’s maiden outing in the UCL proper, they are no strangers to the continental stage after featuring in the Europa League in each of the last three seasons.

The Old Lady secured their historic Champions League spot by winning the Belgian top flight last term, which was their first title in 90 years, and they have continued brightly in the new campaign.

Union remain unbeaten in the league, winning five of seven matches, with their only setback of 2025-26 coming in the Super Cup clash against Club Brugge.

Sebastien Pocognoli’s men head into Tuesday’s contest buoyed by a 1-0 victory away at Dender on Saturday, a result that kept the defending champions top of the Belgian League regular season standings.

Union’s strong run has been driven by balance at both ends, with the team scoring 15 times in their last seven games while conceding only three and recording five clean sheets in that stretch.

That consistency should give the Old Lady belief as they aim to become the first Belgian club since RWD Molenbeek in 1975 to win their maiden European Cup/Champions League fixture.

Team News

Armando Obispo was forced off in PSV’s victory over NEC at the weekend with a head injury, leaving his availability uncertain, and if the Dutchman fails to recover, Ryan Flamingo, who replaced him in that game, is expected to step in.

Other players set to miss out include winger Alassane Plea and centre-back Wessel Kuhn, who are both sidelined with knee problems, while left-back Mauro Junior is nursing an ankle issue.

Ricardo Pepi impressed on his first start of the season against NEC by striking twice, so he should be trusted again to lead the line this Tuesday.

Union will have to make do without centre-forward Raul Florucz, who is suspended, which should hand Kevin Rodriguez a chance to start in attack, especially after his late match-winner in the league at the weekend.

The visitors are also without Mohammed Fuseini, who is ruled out with an ankle injury, while former Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal remains a doubt due to fitness concerns.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Schouten, Flamingo, Dest; Veerman, Saibari; Perisic, Til, Van Bommel; Pepi

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; Sykes, Mac Allister, Leysen; Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang; David; Rodiguez, El Hadj

We say: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Union SG

Union’s defensive strength is evident, but their lack of pedigree on the grandest stage of European club football could be exposed against a PSV side averaging over three goals per match this season, so the hosts are favoured to prevail.

