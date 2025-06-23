Illya Zabarnyi, set to join PSG this summer for around €60 million, snubs two Premier League giants

Illya Zabarnyi, set to join PSG this summer for around €60 million, snubs two Premier League giants

Linked with Paris Saint-Germain since last winter, Illya Zabarnyi is poised to become the first signing of PSG’s summer transfer window. The Ukrainian centre-back is expected to complete his move in the coming days for around €60 million, joining the French capital’s club. He has been the highly anticipated recruit for PSG since the start of the transfer window.

Illya Zabarnyi rejects Chelsea and Newcastle

Since rumours linking the Bournemouth player to PSG began, no other top clubs were reported to be in the running. However, TBR Football reports that Zabarnyi attracted late interest from two Premier League heavyweights: Chelsea and Newcastle United. Both English giants were turned down by Zabarnyi, who only wanted to join PSG.

That said, the British outlet is less certain than L’Equipe and Foot Mercato about the immediate completion of the 22-year-old’s move to France.

“I’ve been told he has given a verbal agreement in principle, but there’s still some way to go between Bournemouth and PSG. Bournemouth are not happy with how things are unfolding, but they know the player wants to leave and has made that very clear,” explained Graeme Bailey. This transfer saga remains one to watch closely in the coming days, as the Cherries may demand a higher fee than initially expected.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.